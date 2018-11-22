Business

Connolly Suthers’ Team of Lawyers Handle Cases in All Areas of Law

Connolly Suthers is a law firm in Townsville with years of experience in the practice of law. They have established themselves as one of the most reputable law firms in the city.

[TOWNSVILLE, 22/11/2018] – Connolly Suthers has provided quality legal services since 1895. The firm’s experienced and extensively trained legal practitioners combine technology and state-of-the-art communications to provide excellent services. Connolly Suthers is one of the largest, most dynamic and diverse legal firms in North Queensland.

A lawyer for every situation

Connolly Suthers employs experienced staff covering a wide range of legal issues. Its lawyers specialise in family, compensation, criminal and property law, dispute resolution, wills and estates, business services, and conveyancing.

Townsville Mobile Conveyancing

The firm caters to clients who are planning to buy or sell their home or invest in property. Connolly Suthers’ conveyancing services provide convenience to the clients at fixed costs. Its Townsville Mobile Conveyancing Services simplifies the process and reduces the legal stress of moving. The lawyers at Connolly Suthers handle all the contracts, legalities and details throughout the conveyancing process.

No win, no fee guaranteed

For claims, Connolly Suthers’ no-fee service means clients will only be charged a legal fee if their case is won. The firm believes that a person’s right to justice should not be restricted by their financial situation, so they offer no-win no-fee service. Claims included in the no-fee service include life insurance, traffic accidents, public liability accidents, workplace accidents and professional negligence.

About Connolly Suthers

Connolly Suthers has been practising law for over 120 years. Throughout their years of service, they have established themselves as one of the most dynamic and diverse firms in North Queensland. As a way of giving back to the community, the firm hires graduates from James Cook University in Townsville. The team provides an excellent service and strives to develop long and trusted relationships with their clients.

If you need more information about Connolly Suthers or have any enquiries about their services, visit their website at https://www.connollysuthers.com.au.

