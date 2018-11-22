Finance

Blockchain Forum 2019: Blockchain Conquers Swiss Business

Comment(0)

Kreuzlingen, Switzerland, November 2018 – Distributed ledger technology has become an important topic around the world. Uncountable projects have been launched and are still setting foot in the business world. There are many different areas of application: starting with cryptocurrencies, to accounting and voting or even energy supply.

On January 21, 2019 the Blockchain Forum brings together experts, thought leaders and professionals in distributed ledger technology for the third time in Zurich. A great variety of presentations and discussions ensure that everyone’s needs and challenges are met. Since blockchain is a technology without borders, both national and international financial market regulations of cryptocurrencies have to be taken into account as well as the financial market legal framework in Switzerland. At the Blockchain Forum ways will be shown how to reduce and avoid high volatility in cryptocurrencies. Moreover a variety of exciting business applications will be presented, as blockchain is more than only cryptocurrencies. Leading questions of the conference are: Is the blockchain the right tool for the business ideas of a company and how can those blockchain projects be implemented? Through select success stories from corporates, e.g. Car Dossier, and the public sector the latest experiences from practitioners will be highlighted.

Related Articles
Finance

Finway Capital starts raising financial literacy through free webinars and online videos

Finway Capital, the Delhi-based NBFC has recently introduced Financial Literacy programme on various online channels to educate the masses about various financial products and services in the market. Additionally, the company is also providing 24 x 7 free investment advice and assistance to the people over the phone. The organization mainly deals with secured and […]
Finance

5 BIGGEST ADVANTAGES OF COMPANY REGISTRATION

You have great business ideas and want to start your new venture or you may want to grow your existing business. You may be thinking whether it is the right time to register a company. Setting up your company is very easy and stress-free. A registered company offers greater legal protection. By registering your business […]
Finance

Loan Palace Brings Opportunity to Access Short Term Loans for Bad Credit Individuals

editor

London, UK- Loan Palace is the UK based, professional money lending company, bringing opportunities for bad credit borrowers to access short term loans. The company provides the best possible loan offers to the applicants, who are unable to derive funds from the traditional lending institutes. The lender is providing plenty of benefits to the clients […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *