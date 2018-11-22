Automotive HMI Market Size & Share | Global Analysis Report to 2025

A new market study based on the Automotive HMI Market designed from various sources which also include porter’s five forces analysis research techniques to explore the new opening of the market for the period of 2019-2025. The study also interrogates and examines the information based on share, market size, growth path, and the latest trends to recognize the potential value of the market. And most importantly, the data on the current business scenario will also help players to understand the stakeholder strategies and discover the new opportunities which will help them to succeed in their way.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the automotive HMI market include Alpine Electronics Inc., Continental AG, Delphi Automotive PLC, DENSO Corporation, EAO AG, Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Texas Instruments Inc., Visteon Corporation and Yazaki Corporation among others. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

Growing safety concern, increasing demand for personalized driving experience and rising adoption of IoT devices, smartphone and cloud based platforms for sharing vehicle information are the major factors driving the market growth. Also, booming automotive industry coupled with changing customer preference regarding visual interface are again contributing immensely in market growth. However, factors such as high installation cost and security threat are likely to retrain the market growth.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of automotive HMI.

Market Segmentation

The broad automotive HMI market has been sub-grouped into product, interface, access and end-use. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Product

• Instrument Cluster

• Touch Screen Display

• Head-Up Display

• Steering Mounted Control

• Rear Seat Entertainment {RSE} Unit

• Multifunction Switches

By Interface

• Virtual Interface

• Mechanical Interface

• Acoustic Interface

• Others

By Access

• Standard HMI

• Multimodal HMI

By End-Use

• Economic Cars

• Medium Cars

• Premium Cars

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation, which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for automotive HMI in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

