Automotive Fuel Injector Market New Technology Growth and Trends 2017-2027

An automotive engine depends on the ignition spark which is used to convert chemical energy present in the fuel into the kinetic energy. Automotive fuel injection system is used for mixing of the fuel with the air in an internal combustion chamber to produce the ignition spark. This system consists of an automotive fuel injector, which is used to inject the fuel either into the cylinder head or inlet manifold. On the basis of fuel type, there are generally two types of fuel injectors: gasoline indirect fuel injector and diesel direct fuel injector. In the gasoline indirect fuel injector, gasoline is injected either into inlet port or inlet manifold where it is well mixed with the air before entering into the combustion chamber. In the diesel direct fuel injector, diesel is directly injected into the combustion chamber which is filled with the compressed air.

The process involves injection of fuel either in the inlet port or inlet manifold through the injector. Fuel mixes with the air passing through the inlet port or inlet manifold and this mixture enters the combustion chamber. The demand for automotive fuel injector in the global market is directed by the production of automobiles all across the globe. Enhanced fuel efficiency, power output, exhaust emission & ability to accommodate alternative fuel is driving the demand of automotive fuel injector system in the global market. The main purpose of fuel injector system is to calibrate optimum fuel and air ratio that enters the combustion chamber. The focus is to obtain maximum power & efficiency along with reduced gas consumption and harmful emission. All these factors are playing significant roles in driving the global automotive fuel injector market over the estimated period.

Global Automotive Fuel Injectors Market: Dynamics

The automotive fuel injector market is driven by the production and demand of automobile in the global market. Consumer’s main focus is to achieve maximum power with minimum fuel consumption. The overall market of automotive fuel injector is expected to grow at promising rate over the estimated period. Growing concern about increasing fuel prices, power output, environmental regulations, fuel efficiency & stringent exhaust emission are some of the factors driving the automotive fuel injectors market. The gasoline fuel injector is gaining market share in developed and developing countries and the diesel direct fuel injector is widely preferred all across the globe.

Global Automotive Fuel Injectors Market: Segmentation

The global automotive fuel injector market can be segmented based on vehicle type, mechanical system, flow type, injection type and sales channel.

By Vehicle Type , the global automotive fuel injector market can be segmented as: Passenger Cars LCV ( Light Commercial Vehicles) HCV ( Heavy Commercial Vehicles)

By Mechanical System, the global automotive fuel injector market can be segmented as: Spring Loaded Injector Electronic Fuel Injector

By Flow Type, the global automotive fuel injector market can be segmented as: Pulsed Injector Continuous Injector

By Injection Type, the global automotive fuel injector market can be segmented as: Diesel direct Injector Gasoline direct Injector Gasoline Indirect Injector

By Sales Channel, the global automotive fuel injector market can be segmented as: OEM ( Original Equipment Manufacturer) Aftermarket

, the global automotive fuel injector market can be segmented as:

Global Automotive Fuel Injectors Market: Regional Dynamics

Growing automotive production in Asia Pacific, particularly in developing countries such as China and India, is expected to drive the market and help gain significant market share in the global market over the forecast period. Stringent fuel efficiency and emission rules and regulation enforced by the government in the North America and Europe are increasing the demand of the automotive fuel injector market in these regions. The Middle East and Africa is expected to gain healthy market value share in the automotive fuel injector global market over the forecast period.

Global Automotive Fuel Injectors Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the key market participants in the global automotive fuel injector market, identified across the value chain include: