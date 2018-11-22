Tech

AIPL Abro to participate in ET Acetech Mumbai 2018

Comment(0)

Mumbai, November, 2018- AIPL Abro, a leading player in the hardware market, enjoy a vast reputation in the industrial, automotive and consumer market place, participated in the largest exhibition from the Acetech series of building events in India -Acetech Mumbai 2018.
ET ACETECH Mumbai is the largest of the shows and runs annually in November at the Bombay Exhibition Center, Goregaon, Mumbai; it took place from 15-18 November 2018.
AIPL Abro showcased its Hardware, Construction Chemicals, Zorrobond, Zorrofit and Zorroseal category of products which provides Strong, Smart & Stable solutions and value to the different group of end users like plumbers, carpenters, masons, painters, mechanics, waterproofing contractor, doors and windows manufacturers by providing the right quality of products to satisfy their needs. AIPL ABRO also reinforced its campaign Phenk Mat over there and brought awareness to the participants of Acetech, Mumbai regarding the same. The ET Acetech Mumbai 2017 edition was a specialized exhibition for innovations and design products, building materials and architectural products. The exhibition hosted innovation from 22 segments under one roof.
Mr Chanan Rohiwal, COO, AIPL Marketing said “It is always wonderful to be a part of Ace Tech. We as an organization, have a strong belief in providing solutions to the industry instead of just products and this is a wonderful opportunity for us to showcase our philosophy through our solutions to the market and industry. This also gives us the unique opportunity to listen to and understand the bottlenecks and gaps faced by professionals and work towards bridging them with a creative solution.”
AIPL Abro has been working in masking tapes for over 75 years with distribution in over 175 countries; ABRO has attained worldwide recognition and prominence for the excellence and competitiveness of its products. ABRO is already a synonym for “Automotive Paint Masking Tapes” in India and the brand is very much popular in auto care industry. With over 2 decades of experience, they enjoy a vast reputation with its hardware products. The core strength of the organization is identifying the consumer need and providing Strong, Smart and Stable solution to them.

Related Articles
Tech

Micro Server Market with Focus on Emerging Technologies, Regional Trends, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis & Forecasts to 2023

Market Overview: The micro servers are widely being used in data centers that consume less power without compromising on cutting-edge performance required in critical technological services. It is observed that large-scale data centers are making their presence in all parts of the world, and thus, the market for micro servers is witnessing rapid growth. The […]
Tech

T.CON, an SAP consulting and solution provider, is co-hosting a workshop with SAP at the International SAP Conference for Forest Products, Paper and Packaging in Prague

As an SAP gold partner, T.CON is platinum sponsor of the upcoming International SAP Conference for Forest Products, Paper and Packaging 2018, taking place in Prague, October 16-18, 2018. This conference is the largest SAP event of the paper and packaging industry and the only customer-centric event of its kind globally. Contributing to this global […]
Tech

3D User Interface Design Market – The Growing Expectations of The Sophisticated User As A Result of Technology Developments

User interface is the medium through which human converse with computers and systems. It acts as a bridge between humans and machines. There has been a continuous evolution of user interfaces, from the text centric to the two dimensional graphical ones, using WIMP (windows, icons, menus, and pointer) to the present three dimensional user interfaces. […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *