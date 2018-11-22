Entertainment

Actress Soundarya Sharma undergoing gymnastics acrobatics training

The gorgeous actress Soundarya Sharma is undergoing gymnastics training in order to pull off front and back flips.

Soundarya quotes “Firstly, I need to increase my stamina in order to execute front and back flips because landing is very important in gymnastics. I’m also practicing yoga to increase core strength. This can take a toll on your mental health which is why it’s very important to include yoga in your workout.

It increases flexibility and keeps the mind sane. Doing for the first time I needed to spend more hours for it every day, starting off with the basics, practicing them and perfecting new skills.”

