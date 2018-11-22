AC Compressor Valve Market To Undertake Strapping Growth During 2018 – 2026

AC Compressor Valve Market: Definition and Introduction

An AC Compressor Valve is a device that helps control the refrigerant flow by the compressor in an air conditioning control system. The compressor in an air conditioning unit drives the flow of refrigerant through the entire system. The compressor archives this function by increasing the pressure of the refrigerant. A piston squeezes a comparatively larger volume of the refrigerant into a limited and increasingly smaller space. This action takes place inside of cylinder of the compressor. An AC compressor valve prevents the entry or exit of the refrigerant from the cylinder during the compression cycle via the inlet (through the suction valve) and via the outlet (through the discharge valve). The AC Compressor Valve is a critical component of the air conditioning systems, given that it maintains the pressure balance inside the cylinder and enables smooth functioning of the compressor and consequent uniform flow of the refrigerant. The AC Compressor Valve deals with elevated pressure levels on a continuing basis and needs to be properly maintained and serviced to keep it working in optimal conditions. The constant high pressure operation may at times result in the AC compressor valve getting damaged or clogged, either at the suction side or the discharge side, leading to less than acceptable performance from the air conditioning system.

Considering these aspects of the AC Compressor Valve, the study of the trends and forecasts of the AC Compressor Valve market becomes an important read.

AC Compressor Valve Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type, the AC Compressor Valve market can be segmented as,

• Disc AC Compressor Valve

• Ring AC Compressor Valve

• Plate AC Compressor Valve

• Reed AC Compressor Valve

On the basis of compressor type, the AC Compressor Valve market can be segmented as,

• Reciprocating

• Scroll

• Screw

• Rotary

• Centrifugal

On the basis of application, the AC Compressor Valve market can be segmented as,

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Automotive

