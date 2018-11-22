Education

5th World Congress on Ophthalmology and Optometry

It’s our great pleasure to welcome you all for the 5th World Congress on Ophthalmology and Optometry scheduled during Jan 31st to Feb 01st, 2019 at Singapore.

Optometry 2019 aims to gather the Researchers, principal investigators, experts and researchers working under academia and healthcare industry, Business Delegates, Scientists and students across the globe to provide an international forum for the dissemination of original research results, new ideas, and practical development experiences. We hope that you will grasp this academic occasion to revitalize the enduring connections and flash with new peers around the globe.

Meet the Global Inspiring Experts and Speakers at our Optometry 2019 to talk about on new advances in the field of medical and engineering to improve health and treatment and additional innovations. Optometry 2019 not just make a phase to exchange estimations to the enormous social occasion of individuals, yet also endeavor to spread concentrated and research advances in the clinical, definite and physiological parts of medicinal and designing. It happens to be more feasible for everyone to put in the photograph with novel research and to perceive the degree and noteworthiness of specific research run in the field of therapeutic and designing.

SISTec Fresher’s Party 2018

With the onset of spring the budding Technocrats had a Freshers’ Party at SISTec, Gandhi Nagar Campus. Merriment and poise was the talk of the day giving the new aspirants a platform to interact with the seniors and faculty. The seniors of the respective departments welcomed the juniors as they entered the college with a […]
Delhi School of Communication: Top-Notch Mass Comm Colleges in Delhi

A degree in journalism and mass communication from a decent institute. There are not very many colleges in India that give professional training in journalism, high-class education journalism, out of these, DSC institute has one of the best media institutes in Delhi NCR. At DSC institute, the students get the degree, as well as get […]
Rosary Education Society sends food and medicines and other supplies to kerala

The Rosary Education Society which runs 7 schools in the city is sending 1000 blankets, medicines like amoxicillin pediatric syrup / avil tablets / cough syrup /pantop tablets, 1000 kgs rice and 1000 kgs of pulses to the flood effected area of Kerala. We at Rosary feel that whatever little we can do for the […]

