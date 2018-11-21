Tipper Body Equipment Market Product, Import, Export and Consumption Forecast & Regional Analysis 2025

The Global Tipper Body Equipment Market is expected to witness significant demand over the forecast period. Truck Tipper Bodies are used as a medium of logistics for loading and dumping of the process material commonly used in construction, mining and waste management fields. The Tipper Body Equipment mainly encompasses of cylinder, tipper frame and tipper body frame. The dimension of tipper frame and tipper body frame depends on the dimension of vehicle chassis. It primarily provides the heavy commercial vehicles and light commercial vehicle by providing solutions to transport the material in large capacities over long distances and locations where direct human intervention is not desired. The tipper body equipment has been a better substitute for the conventional tractor trailers for their inadequate operation at inaccessible terrains.

Increasing urbanization, mining and ongoing infrastructural development in developed as well as developing nations is primarily driving the growth of the tipper body equipment. Increasing environmental issues and severe government regulations regarding the waste management system has been another factor that is driving the growth of the tipper body equipment market. Whereas, rise in the prices of oil is a restraining factor.

The global tipper body equipment market is segmented on the basis of tripping type, load capacity type, cylinder type, tipper body frame, chassis type, end use type, and region. On the basis of type, the global market is classified into three-way tipper body, rear tipper body and roll-off tipper body. On the basis of load capacity, the global market is classified into general purpose, light purpose, heavy purpose tipper body equipment and extra heavy purpose. On the basis of cylinder type, the global market is classified into hydraulic cylinder and pneumatic cylinder.

Hydraulic cylinder is made from a tube inside of which a piston moves. The piston separates the cylinder in two remote chambers due to a piston that make the seal between the chambers. The piston moves by an injection of a fluid inside one of the cylinder chambers. A hydraulic cylinder works owing to pressured oil (mineral hydraulic oil), contrary to pneumatic cylinders that works with compressed air. The air is compressible. Pneumatic cylinders: sometimes known as air cylinders, are mechanical devices which use the power of compressed gas to produce a force in reciprocating linear motion.

On the tipper body frame, the global market is classified into steel tipper body frame and aluminum tipper body frame. On the basis of chassis type, the global market is classified into 6X4 (4-wheel drive vehicle), 6X6 (6-wheel drive vehicle), 8X4 (4-wheel drive vehicle), 8X6 (6-wheel drive vehicle) and 8X8 (8-wheel drive vehicle). Both 8×4 and 6×4 chassis handling the toughest tipper work. On the basis of end use type, the global market is classified into construction, mining and waste management for heavy commercial vehicles as well as agriculture & horticulture for light commercial vehicles.

The construction segment holds the largest market share of the tipper body equipment market. As the global economic growth rate is little uncertain, with the GDP of Europe and Latin America not growing at a required rate will affect the growth of construction and mining segment thus lowering the growth of tipper body equipment market. Whereas, Asia Pacific and North American market is expected to have higher growth rate for the same due to increased scope of business in construction and mining segment.

Geographically, the global market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Japan, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa. The top manufacturer of tipper body equipment such as Ingimex Ltd and VFS Southampton are based in Europe where the request in the tipper body equipment market is projected to grow due to substantial growth of the European construction industry. The demand for the equipment is also increasing due to the BRICS economies such as India & Russia. Chinese market will significantly profit from mining industry due to increased scope of bauxite and iron ore extraction.

The key players of the global market are Ingimex Ltd, VFS Southampton Ltd, Thompsons (UK) Ltd, Crysteel Manufacturing Inc, F.X. MEILLER Fahrzeug-und Maschinenfabrik-GmbH & Co, Hyva, Alutip (Pty) Ltd, Fruehauf Ltd, Gorski Engineering (Pty) Ltd, and North West Tippers Ltd.

