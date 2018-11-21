Business

The Joe Economy Launch Guide To Paid Videos

The popular personal finance blog The Joe Economy has launched a thrilling guide to making money online with paid videos.

Making money by getting paid to watch videos has become a popular method for people around the world to make some extra “beer money” to fund a side income.

While there has been a lack of information in the past on how to make money online by watching videos and TV, The Joe Economy personal finance blog has launched this easy to read guide on their website.

Titled “30 Best Ways To Get Paid To Watch Videos & TV” the guide is free to read and provides a how to on how to maximize earnings from this type of websites.

A spokesperson for the personal finance blog explains: “getting paid by watching videos is something that has risen to prominence in the last year or more. Now you can watch videos, stay entertained and get paid for it. Albeit, you will not become a millionaire doing this type of work, you will however, make a small side income to allow you to buy some small treats for yourself. The best thing is that you can also get paid to watch TV which is amazing”

To read the guide, you can visit The Joe Economy website and learn about all the methods to get paid to watch videos and how you can get paid to watch TV.

