Target Drone Market Expected to Reach USD 8,240.2 Million by 2026

The global target drone market was valued at US$ 3,156.7 Mn in 2016 and is projected to register compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 10.02% from 2018 to 2026, according to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled “Target Drone Market — Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026.” The report suggests that rising use of target drones across defense forces and higher applications as compared to manned aerial vehicles is likely to spur the demand for target drones in the coming years (2018 to 2026). As key players introduce new target drones in developed markets such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, these regions are likely to account for dominant share of the global target drone market. Increasing popularity of the target drone, especially across economies such as China, Japan, and India along with the increased spending on defense systems and technologies in these countries, and presence of companies that produce target drones is likely to drive the Asia Pacific target drone market at a growth rate of around 10% from 2018 to 2026.
