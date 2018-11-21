Lifestyle

Ramky discovery city brings you the first cluster villa community in Hyderabad

Ramky Discovery City, is proud to present to you the first cluster housing community in Hyderabad, India! The Huddle brings back the warmth of a close-knit community existence that once formed the essence of neighbourhood living.
This uniquely, planned cluster villa housing community project, featuring premium villas surrounded by verdant greenery, promises a lifestyle that is infused with the spirit of community. Part of a large integrated township, The Huddle -the first cluster villas community of Hyderabad, India, is positioned close to the reserve forest and boasts lush green landscapes and open parks.
Located on Srisailalam Highway, ORR-Exit 14, Ramky Discovery City, The Huddle is close to Hyderabad International Airport, E-city, Adibatla IT Hub & Aerospace Park and well connected to all parts of the City.
With amenities such as a 24X7 multi-level security system, hydro-pneumatic water supply, power backup for each unit, a gym, a half basketball court, etc. you have all you could want, right at your fingertips!
RERA Approved – The Ramky Discovery City Huddle Villas Community have been approved by Real Estate Regulation Act. The RERA number for The Huddle is P02400000023 (http://rera.telangana.gov.in/)

