Phenomenal Routine of the Chief Operating Officer of Al Badie Group of Companies-Dr-Yaseen Al Kamas

(November 22, 2018) – Being at a critical position in one of the Abu Dhabi’s reputed private equity investment conglomerate is not a cakewalk for everyone. However, Dr. Yaseen Al Kamas proves why he is the best COO of such a multi-billion private equity investment company.

Usually, when any other person holds such a prominent position in any reputable organization, it is a human tendency to witness a significant amount of stress. In spite of holding a key position in Al Badie Group of Companies, Dr. Yaseen AlKamas, makes it look very more comfortable for a person who intends to be a life-long learner.

Spending nearly 13 years of his professional career, Dr. Yaseen bags in a huge experience during his dedicated service towards Al Badie Group of Companies. Being a COO, the primary focus of the Dr. Yaseen centers towards streamlining the group operations. Further, it is his responsibility to craft regular reports for the company so that it remains up-to-date.

Mr. Yaseen’s corporate responsibilities hover around hustling between the offices of Mr. Khaled Al Badie and other corporate parties. Proclaiming as the face of the business, when Dr. Yaseen AlKamas is within the office premises, this hustle forms his routine. Ranging from the generic presentations to the corporate media events, every big and small responsibility of the Al Badie’s decisions hovers around Dr. Yaseen AlKamas.

For more information please visit https://yaseenalkamas.wordpress.com/yaseen-alkamas-coo-al-badie-group/

Media Contact:
Dr. Yaseen Al Kamas
Email: contact@YaseenAlKamas.com

