Petroleum And Fuel Dyes and Markers Market Global Industry Analysis and Forecast Till 2026

Petroleum and fuel dyes is general name for a family of aromatic substance, either organic or synthetic, which are used to add colour characteristics to gasoline and other petroleum products. These complex unsaturated substances have inherent characteristics like solubility and intense colour, and exhibits good affinity towards substrate on which it is being applied.

Petroleum and Fuel Markers, on the other hand, are colourless substances, which when added to fuel, are detected by adding a specific reagent to produce a characteristic colour, and can also be detected by placing the sample in a spectrophotometer to produce an equivalent result.

Request to Sample of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2350

These petroleum and fuel dyes and markers are used in applications where different grades of fuels need to be distinguished, to prevent fuel adulteration and theft, and to add aesthetic appeal to fuels. Unique characteristic features of petroleum dyes and markers, and rising applications of imparting colours to fuels and petroleum products is letting the market for petroleum fuel dyes and markers to grow steadily over the forecast period.

Global Petroleum and Fuel Dyes and Markers: Drivers and Restraints

The global Petroleum and Fuel Dyes and Markers market is projected to grow at a moderate growth rate amid rising adulteration of petroleum and fuel across the globe. Increasing number of government laws regarding fuel taxes, is driving the need to incorporate methods to distinguish fuels sold for low and no tax usage or high tax usage. Increasing air transport is another factor driving the demand for petroleum fuel dyes and markers, as many governments requires those be dyed for taxing and safety purposes. Demand for powdered dyes (markers), however is anticipated to fall over the forecast period, amid, safety concerns regarding handling of markers and higher cost associated with them.

Further rising environmental concerns regarding its usage is restraining the market to grow at a fast pace. Moreover, its association with petroleum market, is another factor affecting the prices in the market, thus imparting significant uncertainties to revenues of the key players

Global Petroleum and Fuel Dyes and Markers: Segmentation

On the basis of product type,

Fluorescent dyes



Ethyl Dyes



Azo Dyes



Others



On the basis of Form,

Liquid



Positive



Solvent Blend



On the basis of application,

Gasoline



Diesel



Jet Fuel



Fuel Oil



Others



Global Petroleum and Fuel Dyes and Markers Market: Region Wise Outlook

The Global Petroleum and Fuel Dyes and Markers market is segmented into the seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). As of 2015. Western Europe, leads the global petroleum dyes and markers market, owing to variegated tax structure for different usage of oils in the region. North America and Easter Europe, are another prominent market in terms of rising demand for petroleum dyes and markers. Rising cases of fuel adulteration in South East Asia countries and Mexico, is leading APEJ and Latin America to also expand with a significant CAGR over the forecast period.

Request Report for TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-2350

Global Petroleum and Fuel Dyes and Markers Market: Key Players