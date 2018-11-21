Business

Low Carbon Steel Bolts Market Revenue, Share and Growth Rate to 2025

21st November 2018– Global Low Carbon Steel Bolts Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Carbon steel is characterized by the quantity of carbon in the alloy that influences the properties of the steel. It has good tensile strength and capacity to bear loads and therefore popular material for fasteners and is also an economic metal. The mechanical properties of these fasteners are dependent on the amount of carbon in the fastener and are divided into three main groups, low carbon steel, medium carbon steel, or alloy steel. 

Low carbon steel contains less than 0.25% carbon, and is very supple, easily machined and can be easily welded. It can be hardened through carbonizing as it has low tensile strength. These low carbon steel bolts are mainly used in boiler plate, automobile body panels, seamless tubes, plate, forgings, and wire products. 

Low Carbon Steel Bolts Market is segmented based on product type, application, and region. Product types such as Countersunk Bolts, Hexagon Bolts, Coach Bolts, Cuphead Bolts, and others classify Low Carbon Steel Bolts Market. Applications into Structural Applications, Automotive, Airplane, Machinery & Equipment, and others classify Low Carbon Steel Bolts Market. Low Carbon Steel Bolts Market is segmented geographically into Americas (North America, South America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. 

The key players of Low Carbon Steel Bolts Market Caldwell, Nelson Stud Welding Inc., Una-Drive, Camrail, Big Bolt Corp, Nucor, Snap-Loc, Battalion, Value Brand, Pro Weld, ZSI, Proto, Crosby, Campbell, Calbrite, and Anvil. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amongst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour. 

