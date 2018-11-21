Business

Kored TUBULAR MEMBRANE – UF / MF of Product Features and Strengths in TMF SYSTEM

In general, there are physical, chemical, and biological processing methods of contaminated water, however a filtration method is applied to improve the water quality and efficiency.
Following the industrial advancement, the need for a fine filtration membrane that can be used for reclamation of lake water (green algae), ground water, sewage water, industrial water, and factory wastewater is receiving more attention. In addition, the current trend shows that replaceable filters traditionally used in the production of semi-conductors, bio, food, and beverage products, and processes such as separation, grinding, cutting as well as cinders for pyrolysis incinerator and power plant incinerator, and reclamation of industrial wastewater, carwash wastewater, coolant are being replaced by fine reclamation filtration membranes. Sewage wastewater Treatment Plant Manufacturer
As a replacement for the sand filter used in the conventional pure pre-processing, and sewage and waste effluent water, a fine filtration membrane is receiving a growing attention. Linking such market demand and our 20 years of know-how in the fine filtration membrane business, we have developed Turboflo Macro Filter System (TMF SYSTEM) that overcomes limitations of traditional filters.
Product Features and Strengths
High Flux
Can maximize the flux to enable large-amount processing (200LMH ~ 1,000LMH)
Macro Filtration
Can apply macro membranes whose pore sizes are relatively larger than MF to remove particles a couple of ㎛ big
High Density Filtration
Minimized the required installation surface by condensing macro membranes
One ㎡ of installed surface can process more than 100㎥ of liquid per day
Lower Flushing Water
Zeroed the cleansing water amount by applying the air purification process method
Lower Power Consumption
Minimized the power consumption when designing the system by applying a natural or low pressure
Automatic Operation
Automatic filtration and countercurrent method allow easy operation Flat Sheet Membrane
TMF SYSTEM MODULE
Principle
TMF is a 200A-caliber housing type macro filter that has pores of 1 to 10 ㎛ in size, and it operates in pressurized and natural influx and instant air countercurrent methods.
Process description
The raw water introduced in the lower part of the system goes through the macro filter, and is let out in the upper part. In the case of countercurrent, it is processed through instant processing without step-by-step processing such as filter relax time, and discharge of backwashed water.

