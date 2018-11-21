Business

Imnanotech is a leading Mca, ALN Heaters and Magnet Assay manufacturer in korea.

Imnanotech Co., Ltd and our R&D lab in 2001 July, we started the first ALN heater Dimple renewable and we have been studying the heaters of the CVD, PVD process until starting in April 2011 We have walked only way and have accumulated know-how and experiences in this field with innovative technologies under the company motto of ‘Human and technology”.
MCA Heater Refurbishing
We have an extensive stock of surplus parts and 2nd source parts, largely for AMAT, Centura, Endura, HDP Ultima Plus, Novellus, LAM, Mattson, TEL Parts, IMP Parts, etc. This stock changes regularly as we gain excess items from our many equipment refurbishment projects.
In case of all Mca e-chuck, Mca heater, ESC, ALN Heater, Magnet Assy, products used in PVD manufacturing process, we offer a various services of refurbishment that are conducted by our own engineers and in-house. Or if customers ask, we provide new one.
ALN Heater Refurbishing
Only defects that cannot be refurbished are defects on the puck, like, cracks and fractures of ceramic parts. There are heat wires inside the ceramic puck and if the puck is broken, it is very probable that heat wires are damaged, which cannot be repaired.
The Ceramic Heater is ideal for spot heating or area heating of remote locations, farm buildings, shops, service areas, pump houses or other hard-to-heat spaces, providing both fuel efficiency of radiant heat and installation flexibility not recommended for car washes.
This is a Millivolt Standing Pilot heater and does not require an external power or electricity to operate, so it’s great for use during power outages. Requires Millivolt thermostat for SGM sold separately. May require the following second stage regulators prior to the heater based on gas supply pressure.
Magnet Assy
Magnet Assy is located behind target, activated electronic motion in the plasma that improved efficiency by improving the uniformity of the deposition. Cathode role of the target material (Ti, Al, W, Ta, Cu, etc.) to be deposited on a substrate, pulls the Arion in plasma.
We are a leading supplier of the world’s highest quality ALN Heater Dimple Supplier Korea and Magnet Assy Manufacturer. AMAT Ceramic Heater manufacturer Products in Korea. Our Product is a CVD ALN Heater and Ceramic Heater .

