HEPA & Activated Carbon Technology to Lead China Air Purifiers Market through 2023: TechSci Research

Surging air pollution levels, growing health consciousness among people and rising awareness about benefits of air purifiers to drive China air purifiers market through 2023

According to TechSci Research report, “China Air Purifiers Market By Filter Type, By End Use, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023”, China air purifiers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of about 14% during 2018 – 2023. Demand for air purifiers is expected to grow in the country on account of rising household disposable income of middle-class population and growing health-consciousness. Also, the speed of industrial development exceeds that of environmental regulation in developing countries like China. This rapid industrialization along with unregulated construction activities are increasing pollution levels across the country. Consumers are therefore expected to get increasingly inclined towards appliances such as air purifiers to help alleviate air quality problems in the coming years.

Browse 11 market data Tables and 30 Figures spread through 89 Pages and an in-depth TOC on

“China Air Purifiers Market”

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/china-air-purifiers-market/1252.html

In 2017, HEPA & activated carbon based air purifiers accounted for more than half of the market share and are expected to maintain their market dominance in the coming years. This category of purifiers has no side-effects on human health and provide highly efficient air purification with HEPA filters removing dust as well as particulate matters and activated carbon filters facilitating odor removal. North China holds the largest share in China air purifiers market due to growing air pollution and increasing infrastructure-based developments in the country’s capital, Beijing, and other provinces. Moreover, presence of manufacturing units and commercial spaces such as global trade centers and corporate offices, along with rising tourist footfall is anticipated to drive demand for air purifiers from North China during the forecast period. Some of the other key factors contributing to the growth of China air purifiers market are rising health concerns due to increasing air pollution levels across residential, commercial and industrial sectors. Air purifiers are being installed in schools, colleges, corporate offices, government buildings and embassies to curb growing incidences of respiratory and pulmonary diseases. In addition to a growing assortment of functions, a variety in size for air purifiers is being introduced to cater to the requirements of commercial sector that dominates China air purifiers market.

Download Sample Report @ https://www.techsciresearch.com/sample-report.aspx?cid=1282

Customers can also request for 10% free customization on this report.

“Demand for air purifiers is growing at a robust pace in China. In order to tap this mounting demand, market players are diversifying their product portfolio and upgrading their product designs. For instance, Blueair, one of the leading market players, has introduced its smart air purifier with Wi-Fi connectivity, named ‘Blueair Sense+’, which can be controlled from anywhere. Moreover, several government initiatives aimed at creating awareness about adverse effects of air pollution on human health are expected to positively influence China air purifiers market over the course of next five years.”, said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“China Air Purifiers Market By Filter Type, By End Use, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023” has evaluated the future growth potential of air purifiers in China and provides statistics and information on market structure, size, share and future growth. The report is intended to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decision. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities present in China air purifiers market.

Browse Related Reports

Global Air Purifier Market By Filter Type (HEPA & Activated Carbon, Ion & Ozone, Electrostatic Precipitators, HEPA & Others), By End User (Commercial, Residential & Industrial), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/global-air-purifier-market/3073.html

United States Home Air Filters Market By Filter Type (HEPA Home Air Filters, Activated Carbon Home Air Filters, Ion & Ozone Home Air Filters & Electrostatic Precipitator Home Air Filters), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/united-states-home-air-filters-market/2104.html

Global Air Conditioners Market By Product Type (Light Commercial Air Conditioners, VRF, Chillers, Ductable Splits, etc.), By Region (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, etc.), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2022

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/global-air-conditioners-market-by-product-type-light-commercial-air-conditioners-vrf-chillers-ductable-splits-etc-by-region-north-america-asia-pacific-europe-south-america-etc-competition-forecast-opportunities/922.html

About TechSci Research

TechSci Research is a leading global market research firm publishing premium market research reports. Serving 700 global clients with more than 600 premium market research studies, TechSci Research is serving clients across 11 different industrial verticals. TechSci Research specializes in research based consulting assignments in high growth and emerging markets, leading technologies and niche applications. Our workforce of more than 100 fulltime Analysts and Consultants employing innovative research solutions and tracking global and country specific high growth markets helps TechSci clients to lead rather than follow market trends.

Contact

Mr. Ken Mathews

708 Third Avenue,

Manhattan, NY,

New York – 10017

Tel: +1-646-360-1656

Email: sales@techsciresearch.com

Connect with us on Twitter – https://twitter.com/TechSciResearch

Connect with us on LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/techsci-research