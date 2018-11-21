Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Market Insights, Forecast to 2025: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation – Global QYResearch

This report researches the worldwide UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.
This study categorizes the global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes capacity, production, value, price and market share of UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd
Nitto Denko Corporation
Mitsui Chemicals
Lintec Corporation
Sumitomo Bakelite
Denka Company Limited
UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Breakdown Data by Type
Polyolefin (PO)
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET))
UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Breakdown Data by Application
Wafer Dicing
Back Grinding
UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Polyolefin (PO)
1.4.3 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
1.4.4 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET))
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Wafer Dicing
1.5.3 Back Grinding
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Production
2.1.1 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Revenue 2013-2025
2.1.2 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Production 2013-2025
2.1.3 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Capacity 2013-2025
2.1.4 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Manufacturers
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
2.5 Macroscopic Indicator
2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions
2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.2.2 UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.3 UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Production by Regions
4.1 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Production by Regions
4.1.1 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Production Market Share by Regions
4.1.2 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Revenue Market Share by Regions
4.2 United States
4.2.1 United States UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Production
4.2.2 United States UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Revenue
4.2.3 Key Players in United States
4.2.4 United States UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Import & Export
4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Europe UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Production
4.3.2 Europe UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Revenue
4.3.3 Key Players in Europe
4.3.4 Europe UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Import & Export
4.4 China
4.4.1 China UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Production
4.4.2 China UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Revenue
4.4.3 Key Players in China
4.4.4 China UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Import & Export
4.5 Japan
4.5.1 Japan UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Production
4.5.2 Japan UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Revenue
4.5.3 Key Players in Japan
4.5.4 Japan UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Import & Export
4.6 Other Regions
4.6.1 South Korea
4.6.2 India
4.6.3 Southeast Asia
5 UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Consumption by Regions
5.1 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Consumption by Regions
5.1.1 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Consumption by Regions
5.1.2 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Consumption Market Share by Regions
5.2 North America
5.2.1 North America UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Consumption by Application
5.2.2 North America UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Consumption by Countries
5.2.3 United States
5.2.4 Canada
5.2.5 Mexico
5.3 Europe
5.3.1 Europe UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Consumption by Application
5.3.2 Europe UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Consumption by Countries
5.3.3 Germany
5.3.4 France
5.3.5 UK
5.3.6 Italy
5.3.7 Russia
5.4 Asia Pacific
5.4.1 Asia Pacific UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Consumption by Application
5.4.2 Asia Pacific UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Consumption by Countries
5.4.3 China
5.4.4 Japan
5.4.5 South Korea
5.4.6 India
5.4.7 Australia
5.4.8 Indonesia
5.4.9 Thailand
5.4.10 Malaysia
5.4.11 Philippines
5.4.12 Vietnam
5.5 Central & South America
5.5.1 Central & South America UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Consumption by Application
5.5.2 Central & South America UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Consumption by Countries
5.5.3 Brazil
5.6 Middle East and Africa
5.6.1 Middle East and Africa UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Consumption by Application
5.6.2 Middle East and Africa UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Consumption by Countries
5.6.3 Turkey
5.6.4 GCC Countries
5.6.5 Egypt
5.6.6 South Africa
6 Market Size by Type
6.1 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Breakdown Dada by Type
6.2 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Revenue by Type
6.3 UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Price by Type
7 Market Size by Application
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Breakdown Dada by Application
7.2.1 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Consumption by Application
7.2.2 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
8 Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd
8.1.1 Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes
8.1.4 UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 Nitto Denko Corporation
8.2.1 Nitto Denko Corporation Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes
8.2.4 UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 Mitsui Chemicals
8.3.1 Mitsui Chemicals Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes
8.3.4 UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 Lintec Corporation
8.4.1 Lintec Corporation Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes
8.4.4 UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Product Description
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
8.5 Sumitomo Bakelite
8.5.1 Sumitomo Bakelite Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes
8.5.4 UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Product Description
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis
8.6 Denka Company Limited
8.6.1 Denka Company Limited Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description
8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes
8.6.4 UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Product Description
8.6.5 SWOT Analysis
9 Production Forecasts
9.1 UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Production and Revenue Forecast
9.1.1 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Production Forecast 2018-2025
9.1.2 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Revenue Forecast 2018-2025
9.2 UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.1 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.2 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Production Forecast by Regions
9.3 UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Key Producers Forecast
9.3.1 United States
9.3.2 Europe
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.4 Forecast by Type
9.4.1 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Production Forecast by Type
9.4.2 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Revenue Forecast by Type
10 Consumption Forecast
10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application
10.2 UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Consumption Forecast by Regions
10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast
10.3.1 North America UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.3.2 United States
10.3.3 Canada
10.3.4 Mexico
10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast
10.4.1 Europe UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.4.2 Germany
10.4.3 France
10.4.4 UK
10.4.5 Italy
10.4.6 Russia
10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast
10.5.1 Asia Pacific UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.5.2 China
10.5.3 Japan
10.5.4 Korea
10.5.5 India
10.5.6 Australia
10.5.7 Indonesia
10.5.8 Thailand
10.5.9 Malaysia
10.5.10 Philippines
10.5.11 Vietnam
10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast
10.6.1 Central & South America UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025
10.6.2 Brazil
10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast
10.7.1 Middle East and Africa UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.7.2 Middle East and Africa
10.7.3 Turkey
10.7.4 GCC Countries
10.7.5 Egypt
10.7.6 South Africa
11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis
11.1 Analysis of UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Upstream Market
11.1.1 UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Key Raw Material
11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Raw Material
11.1.3 UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Raw Material Market Concentration Rate
11.2 UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Industry Chain Analysis
11.3 Marketing & Distribution
11.4 UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Distributors
11.5 UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Customers
12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors
12.1 Market Opportunities
12.2 Market Challenges
12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12.4 Affecting Factors
13 Key Findings
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.2 Data Source
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
