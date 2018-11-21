A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Home Textiles Market. The global home textile market has been analysed by Type (Bedroom Linen, Bathroom Linen, Kitchen Linen, Upholstery and Floor Coverings), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world) and By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, India, China, Japan and Russia). The global home textile market has been assessed for the actual period 2013-2017 and the forecast period of 2018-2023.

According to Azoth Analytics research report titled “Global Home Textiles Market – Analysis By Category (Bedroom Linen, Bath Linen, Dining & Kitchen Linen, Living room Linen, Carpets & Floor Coverings), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2023” global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 3.52% during 2018 – 2023.

The bedroom linen segment witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and in the forecast period due to increasing adoption of western culture and escalating consumer interests towards oversized beds and mattresses. During 2018-23, Home Textile Market is anticipated to grow at an increased rate due to growth of end use sectors such as hospitality, healthcare and housing, growing fashion sensitivity of urban consumers towards home furnishings, growing demand of digitally printed home textiles and rapidly mounting fashion trends in home textiles. Amongst the regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest regional share in the global home textile market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of Asia-Pacific region include surging per capita expenditure, availability of potential consumers in the market, increasing investments by major regional players, improving lifestyles of consumers etc. are driving the demand of home textile in the market.

The report titled “Global Home Textiles Market – Analysis By Category (Bedroom Linen, Bath Linen, Dining & Kitchen Linen, Living room Linen, Carpets & Floor Coverings), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2023” has covered and analysed the potential of Global Home Textile Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Global Home Textile market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Home Textiles Market, By Value (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Home Textiles Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By Type (Built-In, Freestanding)

• By Sales Channel (Retail Outlets, Online)

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East/ Africa and Latin America (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Home Textiles Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By Type (Bedroom Linen, Bathroom Linen, Kitchen Linen, Upholstery and Floor Coverings)

Country Analysis – United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, India, China, Japan and Russia (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Home Textiles Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By Type (Bedroom Linen, Bathroom Linen, Kitchen Linen, Upholstery and Floor Coverings)

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

• Market Trends

• Porter Five Force Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

• Company Analysis – Welspun India Ltd, Springs Global, American Textile Company, Shenzhen Fuanna Bedding and Furnishing co. Ltd., Luolai Lifestyle Technology Co. Ltd., WestPoint Home, Trident Group, Franco Manufacturing and Ningbo Veken Elite Group Co. Ltd.

Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

Table of content

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Strategic Recommendation

4. Global Home Textile Product Outlook

5. Global Home Textile Market: Growth and Forecast

5.1 By Value (2013-2017)

5.2 By Value (2018-2023)

6. Global Home Textile Market: Segment Analysis

6.1 Global Home Textile Market Size, By Type: Breakdown (%)

6.1.1 Global Home Textile Market Size, By Type, 2017(%)

6.1.2 Global Home Textile Market Size, By Type, 2023 (%)

6.2 Global Bed Linen Market: Growth and Forecast

6.2.1 By Value (2013-2017)

6.2.2 By Value (2018-2023)

6.3 Global Bath Linen Market: Growth and Forecast

6.3.1 By Value (2013-2017)

6.3.2 By Value (2018-2023)

6.4 Global Kitchen Linen Market : Growth and Forecast

6.4.1 By Value (2013-2017)

6.4.2 By Value (2018-2023)

6.3 Global Upholstery Market: Growth and Forecast

6.3.1 By Value (2013-2017)

6.3.2 By Value (2018-2023)

6.4 Glo56bal Floor Coverings Market: Growth and Forecast

6.4.1 By Value (2013-2017)

6.4.2 By Value (2018-2023)

7. Global Home Textile Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Global Home Textile Market Size, By Region : Breakdown (%)

7.1.1. Global Home Textile Market Size, By Region, 2017 (%)

7.1.2 Global Home Textile Market Size, By Region, 2023 (%)

7.2 North America Home Textile Market: An Analysis

7.2.1 By Value (2013-2017)

7.2.2 By Value (2018-2023)

7.2.3 By Type, By Value (2013-2017)

7.2.4 By Type, By Value (2018-2023)

7.3 North America Home Textile Market: Country Analysis (U.S. and Canada )

7.3.1 U.S Home Textile Market, By Value (2013-2023)

7.3.2 U.S Home Textile Market, By Type, By Value (2013-2017)

7.3.3 U.S Home Textile Market, By Type, By Value (2018-2023)

7.3.4 Canada Home Textile Market, By Value (2013-2023)

7.3.5 Canada Home Textile Market, By Type, By Value (2013-2017)

7.3.6 Canada Home Textile Market, By Type, By Value (2018-2023)

7.4 Europe Home Textile Market: An Analysis

7.4.1 By Value (2013-2017)

7.4.2 By Value (2018-2023)

7.4.3 By Type, By Value (2013-2017)

7.4.4 By Type, By Value (2018-2023)

7.5 Europe Home Textile Market: Country Analysis (Germany, France, UK, Italy and Rest of Europe )

7.5.1 Germany Home Textile Market, By Value (2013-2023)

7.5.2 Germany Home Textile Market, By Type, By Value (2013-2017)

7.5.3 Germany Home Textile Market, By Type, By Value (2018-2023)

7.5.4 United Kingdom Home Textile Market, By Value (2013-2023)

7.5.5 United Kingdom Home Textile Market, By Type, By Value (2013-2017)

7.5.6 United Kingdom Home Textile Market, By Type, By Value (2018-2023)

7.5.7 France Home Textile Market, By Value (2013-2023)

7.5.8 France Home Textile Market, By Type, By Value (2013-2017)

7.5.9 France Home Textile Market, By Type, By Value (2018-2023)

7.5.10 Italy Home Textile Market, By Value (2013-2023)

7.5.11 Italy Home Textile Market, By Type, By Value (2013-2017)

7.5.12 Italy Home Textile Market, By Type, By Value (2018-2023)

7.5.13 Rest Of Europe Home Textile Market, By Value (2013-2023)

7.5.14 Rest of Europe Home Textile Market, By Type, By Value (2013-2017)

7.5.15 Rest of Europe Home Textile Market, By Type, By Value (2018-2023)