Global Greenhouse Irrigation Systems Market to Grow Remarkably during 2018-2022

November 21, 2018: About Greenhouse Irrigation Systems

Greenhouse irrigation systems ensure the optimum use of water by eliminating wastage across greenhouse farms.

Radiant Insights analysts forecast the Global Greenhouse Irrigation Systems Market to grow at a CAGR of 18.12% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

  • Americas
  • APAC
  • EMEA

Radiant Insights report, greenhouse irrigation systems market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

  • Jain Irrigation Systems
  • Lindsay
  • NETAFIM
  • Rivulis
  • The Toro Company
  • Valmont Industries

Market driver

  • Need to reduce water wastage in agriculture
Market challenge

  • High set-up costs and maintenance challenges
Market trend

  • Growing inclination towards automated systems
Key questions answered in this report

  • What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
  • What are the key market trends?
  • What is driving this market?
  • What are the challenges to market growth?
  • Who are the key vendors in this market space?
  • What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
  • What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

