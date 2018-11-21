Health and Wellness

Global Clinical Nutrition Market to Grow Remarkably during 2018-2022

November 21, 2018: About clinical nutrition

Clinical nutrition provides people the required levels of nutrition and prevents the nutritional deficiencies caused by chronic diseases or premature birth.

Radiant Insights analysts forecast the global clinical nutrition market to grow at a CAGR of 5.31% during the period 2017-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global clinical nutrition market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of clinical nutrition products.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

  • Americas
  • APAC
  • EMEA

Radiant Insights report, Global Clinical Nutrition Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

  • Abbott
  • Baxter
  • Braun Melsungen
  • GlaxoSmithKline
  • Fresenius
  • Nestle

Market driver

  • Growing geriatric population
Market challenge

  • Irregular product penetration
Market trend

  • Increasing number of nutritionists and food consultants
Key questions answered in this report

  • What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
  • What are the key market trends?
  • What is driving this market?
  • What are the challenges to market growth?
  • Who are the key vendors in this market space?
  • What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
  • What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

