Global Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Market to Grow Remarkably during 2018-2022

November 21, 2018: About Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking System

The autonomous emergency braking system is a system which automatically applies brakes on detecting an obstacle or probable collision/accident in order to prevent the crash from occurring. The system plays an important role in situations when the driver is not able to apply the brake at the right moment or if the braking force is insufficient to stop the vehicle. The system forms an integral part of future of autonomous vehicles or driverless cars.

Radiant Insights analysts forecast the global automotive autonomous emergency braking system (AEBS) market to grow at a CAGR of 11.11 % during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive autonomous emergency braking system (AEBS) market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of automotive autonomous emergency braking system.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

  • Americas
  • APAC
  • EMEA

Radiant Insights report, Global Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

  • Continental
  • Robert Bosch
  • ZF Friedrichshafen
  • Delphi*
  • Mobileye
  • Autoliv

Market driver

  • AEBS reduces the probability of rear-end collisions
  For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

  • High cost of development and ownership
  For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

  • Development of RCTAB to reduce rear impacts
  For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

  • What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
  • What are the key market trends?
  • What is driving this market?
  • What are the challenges to market growth?
  • Who are the key vendors in this market space?

