Health and Wellness

Flexi Lexi Fitness- Welcome to Flexi Lexi Black Friday Extravaganza Sales!!!

We are excited to say that “30% off with code: blackisback” on Flexi Lexi Black Friday Extravaganza Sales
Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday Sales — 21-26 November 2018 —
Mark the date 21-26 November 2018 for extravaganza sales!!!
Flexi Lexi Bangkok-based yoga and activewear that focuses on comfort, fun designs, flexibility and functionality.
Flexi Lexi will inspire you to get fit and give you that extra special power to help you work towards your goals – on and off the mat!
Our best selling items include all flexi lexi pants, flexi lexi dancer leggings, mini flexi lexi and more!

