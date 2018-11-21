Uncategorized

Excellent home service record of Dr. Yaseen AlKamas to be penned down

Comment(0)

(November 22, 2018) – No wonders, whenever the name of Al Badie Group of Companies’ name comes ahead, Dr. Yaseen AlKamas is the most prominent contributor towards its successful business strategies. Al Badie Group of Companies is an investment conglomerate based in Abu Dhabi. The Investment giant of Abu Dhabi holds ventures in oil and gas, water and electricity, real estate and other respective domains.

No sooner he acquired expertise with his Bachelor’s degree, Dr. Yaseen AlKamas, was quickly integrated into the technical industrial sector of Iraq. Before his professional initiation, Dr. Yaseen AlKamas was a recipient of a graduate degree from the University of Manchester in the domains of Aeronautical Engineering. The Iraqi technical industrial sector was budding towards excellence in those days.

Starting his career as a Junior Assistant Engineer, Dr. Yaseen Al Kamas, quickly made his way to step up as the Senior Assistant Engineer. With this, he clinched in the title of Head of Aeronautical Research Department. His excellence in budget management, planning and programming were all laid down during these days.

His contributions towards Al-Meelad Company focused on delivering sophisticated outputs of scientific research contributions and its final applications towards various industrial projects. His entry into business domains highlighted his intense passion for the market. Structural design, propulsion, and relevant guidance are the highlighting features of Dr. Yaseen AlKamas’ contributions to the generations to follow.

For more information please visit https://yaseenalkamas.wordpress.com/15-years-serving-the-homeland-dr-yaseen-alkamas-iraq/

Media Contact:
Dr. Yaseen Al Kamas
Email: contact@YaseenAlKamas.com

###

Related Articles
Uncategorized

Global Industrial Rubber Products Market Anticipates to Rise at 5.5% CAGR by 2025 Owing to Shift in Synthetic Rubber

The global industrial rubber products market players are expanding their portfolios across other countries to rise in the market. According a report by Transparency Market Research, the companies in the market are reducing their dependency on automotive sector. Manufacturers are shifting to synthetic rubber from natural rubber due to irregular supply and high price. Manufactures […]
Uncategorized

LG Baijal inaugurates super-specialty eye institute at Dwarka with dedicated treatment wing for EWS patients

editor

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal today inaugurated a super-specialty eye institute at Dwarka here with a dedicated wing for treatment of patients from the economically weaker section (EWS). The ‘Centre for Sight eye institute’, the group running it claims, is a “first ever of its kind” super speciality eye care hospital. “The CFS Foundation wing […]
Uncategorized

Automotive In-Vehicle Air Purifier Market is estimated to reach $2,454 Million by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2016 to 2024

Global Automotive In-Vehicle Air Purifier Market is estimated to reach $2,454 Million by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2016 to 2024. Automotive in-vehicle air purifiers have extended from passenger cars to light and heavy commercial vehicles. Cars, school buses, trucks, and other private & public transport vehicles are increasingly installing these purifiers […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *