Everything about the key player of Al Badie Group of Companies- Dr. Yaseen Al Kamas

(November 22, 2018) – No wonder, board meetings are the heartbeats of every organizational setup. Hence, it becomes essential for the organization to nominate a dynamic person to this position. Concerning the current market worth of Al Badie Group of Companies, the organization highlights Dr. Yaseen AlKamas as its Board Secretary.

With a thorough dedication of nearly 13 years, The Al Badie’s finds Dr. Yaseen as a perfect fit for framing the business strategies for their business effectiveness and excellence. Casting their trust upon Dr. Yaseen AlKamas proves that their multi-billion Emirati investment giant is focused towards a strong business strategy to achieve service excellence.

To begin with a scheduled timeframe, Dr. Yaseen works on optimizing the workflow of business operations by preparing the meeting agendas. Whenever any meeting is organized, he stands in the minute’s managerial position. Further, he takes an active initiative in summarizing the entire discussions of the meeting, and the decisions and actions derived.

With his optimized working ethics, Dr. Yaseen stands at the central position of the operational department. As with post comes responsibilities, Dr. Yaseen Al Kamas, has to look after the proper implementation of every business discussions and proposals. Further, he is the caretaker of timely submissions of business press releases and effectuating the relevant correspondences.
On a concluding note, Dr. Yaseen regulates the timely adherence of every single employee to the norms and regulations put forth by the managerial committee.

For more information please visit https://yaseenalkamas.wordpress.com/a-key-role-in-abu-dhabi-modern-corporate-life-flow/

Media Contact:
Dr. Yaseen Al Kamas
Email: contact@YaseenAlKamas.com

