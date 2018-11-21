Tech

Drone Simulator Software market forecast to 2025 explored in latest research

November 21, 2018: In 2017, the global Drone Simulator Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Drone Simulator Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Drone Simulator Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

  • Aegis Technologies
  • CAE
  • Zen Technologies
  • Leonardo
  • HELI-X
  • Selex ES
  • RealFlight Software
  • ImmersionRC Ltd.
  • L-3 Link Simulation & Training
  • Hotprops

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

  • Windows
  • Mac
  • Linux

Market segment by Application, split into

  • Defense & Law Enforcement
  • Commercial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

  • United States
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Central & South America

 Table of Contents

1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Drone Simulator Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Windows
1.4.3 Mac
1.4.4 Linux
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Drone Simulator Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Defense & Law Enforcement
1.5.3 Commercial
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Drone Simulator Software Market Size
2.2 Drone Simulator Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Drone Simulator Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Drone Simulator Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities

