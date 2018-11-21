Uncategorized

Dr. Yaseen Al Kamas, to be the next member of the Steering Committee of a Swiss International Humanitarian Organization.

(November 21, 2018) – A proficient Ph.D. degree holder in the domains od Mechanical Engineering, Dr. Yaseen Al Kamas, confirms to be the next Steering Committee Member of the Swiss International Humanitarian Organization.

President of UniRef, Mrs. Evelyn Wood, has personally sent the invitation to Yaseen AlKamas. UniRef is a Swiss International Humanitarian Organization devoted to availing quality education to refugees.

Dr. Yaseen AlKamas is currently serving as a proficient business professional. Besides, Dr. Yaseen also marks his presence as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Emirati Corporation Al Badie Group. UniRef’s mission named “Organ of Dialogue and Steering on the development of the organization’s mission” shall be featuring Dr. Yaseen as its Steering Committee Member.

Dr. Yaseen’s work shall be mainly towards contributing his most laborious efforts to unite at least half dozen of his colleagues to this committee. Further, he will be responsible for imparting guidance concerning the advanced education, robust career and multicultural experience. The entire organization has a huge expectation from Dr. Yaseen AlKamas personal as well as the professional background.

Before accepting this invitation, Dr. Yaseen Al Kamas has extended his collaboration for the University Education Program for Refugees.

About Dr. Yaseen Al Kamas:
Dr. Yaseen Al Kamas is a proficient Ph.D. degree holder from the Mechanical Engineering background. He bags in a lot of professional experience and thrives in hard to contribute the best of his available knowledge. Besides, being a Ph.D. degree holder, he holds proficiency in CFA (Charter Holder) since October 2014.

For more information please visit https://yaseenalkamas.wordpress.com/

Media Contact:
Dr. Yaseen Al Kamas
Email id: contact@YaseenAlKamas.com
###

