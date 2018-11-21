Uncategorized

Dr. Yaseen Al Kamas, a brilliant motivator for the Emirati-Jordan refugee camps

(November 21, 2018) – Recently, after reading the survey statistics of lack of educational awareness amongst the refugee camps, Dr. Yaseen Al Kamas extends his support to the initiative of UniRef. With this, Dr. Yaseen Al Kamas shall be contributing towards enlightening the refugee camps to pursue University Education Program under UniRef.

As far as Dr. Yaseen Al Kamas’ educational background is taken into consideration, he is a Ph.D. degree holder from the branch of Mechanical Engineering. Besides, in October in the year 2014, he received his CFA charter for accomplishing all the three levels of CFA excellence.

His professional excellence is reflective from his extraordinary dedication of twenty-three years in developing and implementing effective strategies for businesses. With thorough professional expertise in the structured management of diversified complex projects, he laid down the foundation of his keen interest in simplifying complex business projects.

Recently, Dr. Yaseen Al Kamas was more focused on UAE and Gulf inter-culture business enhancement.
Before developing a keen interest in pursuing Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering, Dr. Yaseen AlKamas is a bachelor degree holder in Aeronautical Engineering. He achieved his Master’s from the domains of Fluid Mechanics Engineering. Throughout his career expansion, he witnessed massive success with a consistent level of professional planning.

For more information please visit https://yaseenalkamas.wordpress.com/2017/09/27/about-dr-yaseen-al-kamas/

Media Contact:
Dr. Yaseen Al Kamas
Email: contact@YaseenAlKamas.com

