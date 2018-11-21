Tech

Cloud Storage market forecast to 2025 explored in latest research

radiantmarketreport Comment(0)

November 21, 2018: In 2017, the global Cloud Storage market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cloud Storage status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Storage development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

  • OneDrive
  • Dropbox
  • Google Drive
  • Box
  • pCloud
  • Mega
  • Amazon Drive
  • SpiderOak
  • Baidu
  • Alibaba
  • Tencent
  • Microsoft

To Request A Sample Copy Of This Report at:  https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-cloud-storage-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025/request-sample

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

  • Personal Cloud Storage
  • Public Cloud Storage
  • Private Cloud Storage
  • Hybrid Cloud Storage

Market segment by Application, split into

  • Enterprise
  • Government
  • Personal
  • Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

  • United States
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Cloud Storage Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Personal Cloud Storage
1.4.3 Public Cloud Storage
1.4.4 Private Cloud Storage
1.4.5 Hybrid Cloud Storage
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Cloud Storage Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Enterprise
1.5.3 Government
1.5.4 Personal
1.5.5 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Cloud Storage Market Size
2.2 Cloud Storage Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Cloud Storage Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Cloud Storage Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities

To Browse Full Research Report @:
https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-cloud-storage-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

About Radiant Insights:
Radiant Insights is a platform for companies looking to meet their market research and business intelligence requirements. It assist and facilitate organizations and individuals procure market research reports, helping them in the decision making process. The Organization has a comprehensive collection of reports, covering over 40 key industries and a host of micro markets. In addition to over extensive database of reports, experienced research coordinators also offer a host of ancillary services such as, research partnerships/ tie-ups and customized research solutions.

Media Contact:
Company Name: Radiant Insights, Inc
Contact Person: Michelle Thoras
Email: sales@radiantinsights.com
Phone: (415) 349-0054
Address: 201 Spear St #1100, Suite #3036
City: San Francisco
State: California
Country: United States
For more information, Visit: http://www.radiantinsights.com

Related Articles
Tech

Global Power Semiconductor Market Study Reveals Growth Factors and Competitive Outlook for Future

According to a report recently added to the vast repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE), the global market for power semiconductor is slated to ride on a steady CAGR throughout the forecast period, 2017 to 2025. Sales of power semiconductors across the globe are expected to account for revenues worth approximately US$ 55,000 […]
Tech

New Yorker Electronics Releases New Moxie RJ45 Connector with HDMI

NORTHVALE, New Jersey, USA – New Yorker Electronics has released the new Moxie Inductor Corporation RJ45 Connector with HDMI connectivity. The MOX-RJ45-HDMI-038 series streamlines the audio/video interface by eliminating the need for two separate ports. These durable connectors are ideal for display controllers, computer monitors, video projectors, digital televisions and digital audio devices. Moxie has […]
Tech

Digital Marketing Company Cibirix Inc. Is Now Official Google Certified Partner

editor

Mount Airy, North Carolina based digital marketing company Cibirix Inc. is delighted to announce that they are now a certified Google Partner for search & display advertising. Google Partners are trusted & certified marketing agencies that specialize in Google products such as Search Advertising, Display Advertising, Shopping Ads, Mobile Advertising and Video Advertising. According to […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *