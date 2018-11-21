Lifestyle

AZVA Presents Fine Jewellery in its Most Elegant and Glamourous Avatar

17 th November, 2018: AZVA created magic in its most stylish and elegant form as AZVA presented their latest collection of handcrafted fine jewellery along with Prague based designer Jana Berg with her “My Bindi” collection. The cynosure for all the eyes on the red-carpet was the showstopper necklace inspired by the cones which dazzled on intricately embroidered golden outfit.
Speaking on the occasion Mr. Vipin Sharma, CEO, AZVA said:, “We were very excited to have showcased the new collection of our fine jewellery at this event. AZVA jewelleryhas been designed is such a way that it can be styled in a modern and contemporary way to suit every exquisite day of life, at the Czech National Day and the 100th anniversary of the establishment
of Czechoslovakia.
The show stunned the audiences capturing the fascination of the modern Indian woman as models sashayed down the ramp in unique jewellery ensembles by AZVA. Paired with glitzy red carpet ready outfits in hues of gold, white, royal blue, reds, pinks, AZVA reinterpreted red carpet classics in a modern day context. Each jewellery piece showcased on the ramp was styled to inspire women to wear fine jewellery in a very contemporary and elegant fashion for numerous occasions in their life.

