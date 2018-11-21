Uncategorized

Abu Dhabi based Press Conference announces the inauguration of Refugee University Education Program

(November 21, 2018) – After a vigorous struggle, the Swiss International Humanitarian Organization finally held its presentation at Peal Rotana Hotel (Abu Dhabi). The presentation highlighted the initiation of a robust non-profit project under the University Education Program for refugees. Mrs. Evelyn Wood, Dr. Yaseen AlKamas, Mr. Bryan Wood, and Mr. Mohammed Al Badie were the chief contributors at the presentation ceremony.

It was characterized as a thoroughly scheduled conference. Also, the meeting marked the presence of prominent national and global figures. Notable amongst all the attendees were the Presidents of UAE Red Crescent and Jordan Red Crescent. Besides, the Ambassador of Jordan(UAE) also marked his presence.

The conference highlighted the launch of the academic courses right from the coming year that is 2019. This first academic course shall be featuring 250 beneficiaries in its inaugural year itself. UniRef’s founders, in the presence of Dr. Yaseen Al Kamas, emphasized the significance of coming up with such a project. Mr. Evelyn Wood and Mr. Bryan Wood are the co-founders of UniRef- a Swiss International Humanitarian Organization.

UniRef has a lot of focus on coming up with the educational and developmental initiatives for young refugees to stand out from the crowd. The primary focus of this initiative shall be dedicated to inculcating a sense of independence in those young refugees concerning the humanitarian aid. Further, the initiative is launched with a sheer will to motivate these refugees to take up a charge of their future under the guidance of Dr. Yaseen AlKamas.

For more information please visit https://yaseenalkamas.wordpress.com/2018/06/06/program-that-provides-university-education-to-refugees-in-jordan-camps-was-announced/

Media Contact:
Dr. Yaseen Al Kamas
Email: contact@YaseenAlKamas.com

###

