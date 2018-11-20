Uncategorized

Tapes and Labels Market Insights By Size, Status And Forecast 2026

Global Tapes and Labels Market: Introduction

Tapes and labels are continuous flexible strips of plastic, paper, metal, cloth, or other materials coated with an adhesive that sticks to a variety of surfaces. Tapes are used for the purpose of masking, marking, labelling, and conductive shielding. Labels are used for the packaging of food & beverage products. Based on backing material, the Tapes and labels market can be divided into polyvinyl chloride, cloth, paper, polypropylene, and others. Labels have evolved to have barcodes that can be read by barcode reading machines and equipment. Reading the barcode label is often much faster than mounting the tape volume and reading the identification information written on the media.

Tapes and Labels market: Overview

In terms of end-user, the tapes and labels market can be categorized into food & beverages, health care, logistics, automotive & transportation. Moreover, tapes and labels are used in mounting, injection, and component marking. Furthermore, they are used in the automotive, construction, lift, and reseal applications. In the electronics industry, tapes and labels market are used for smartphones, tablets, and notebooks. Adhesive tapes have typical uses in in-vitro diagnostics (IVD). Nowadays, tapes and labels are rapidly being used in web material production and processing, in smart cards, and in the transportation and renewable energy sectors.

Tapes and Labels Market: Market Trends and Development

A key trend in the tapes and labels market is rise in preference for sustainable specialty pressure-sensitive tapes. The demand for sustainable and biodegradable pressure-sensitive tapes is increasing rapidly because of environmental concerns and consumer preference for environmentally friendly products. Specialty pressure-sensitive tapes are able to undergo decomposition into water, carbon dioxide, or biomass. The global specialty pressure-sensitive tapes industry has seen the emergence of new and innovative products in the past few years. Increase in R&D expenditure has helped the development of these products. The total utilization of silicone-based specialty pressure-sensitive tapes is expected to increase during the forecast period as they are significantly used in electronic devices. Silicone-based specialty pressure-sensitive tapes yield adhesion even at extremely high temperatures.

Tapes and Labels Market: Key Players

Key players in the tapes and labels market are Avery Dennison Corporation, 3M, Scapa Group, Lintec Corporation, MACtac, Berry Global Inc., American Biltrite Inc., CCL Industries, and UPM Raflatac among others.

