Uncategorized

Shriram Properties offers yet another project to Bengaluru residents; Pre launched as Codename ‘Take It Easy’, now launching as Shriram Blue, at Whitefield Extension

Comment(0)

Shriram Properties Limited (“Shriram Properties”), the property development arm of Shriram Group, and the makers of living spaces in the real estate sector today announced the launch of project, Shriram Blue. Spread across 9 acres, the project is a combination of 2 & 3 bedroom condominiums and duplex apartments, starting at 70 lacs onwards, and located on Whitefield extension, off. Hoodi Jn., Bengaluru, catering to the working and aspirational home buyers. As a launch offer, Shriram Blue offers a monthly installment of only INR 9999 for its first 99 units and this offer is valid for only 9 days starting from November 24.

As a developer, Shriram Properties engages with their audiences, providing brand awareness, thus adopting go to marketing (GTM) strategies to create storytelling in bids to capture buyer interest. The concept of Codename approach as “Take It Easy” adopted in a growing market such as Bangalore enabled Shriram Properties to communicate their proposition and RTB (reasons to buy) to the customer to help them make a decision. With the combination of location mix, product mix, price, Shriram Properties have brought in the Codename: Take It Easy.

Mr. M. Murali, Managing Director, Shriram Properties, said “We at Shriram Properties believe in designing products based on market research so that it can meet consumers’ future needs. Keeping this in mind, we bring for the residents of Bengaluru a project that brings forth an amalgamation of a weekday and a weekend home. With the offerings we have, one does not have to set out of the premises to go on a break to expensive resort as the project provides both weekday and weekend amenities. Another aspect is the density of the project that provides 471 units in a 9 acre land vis-a-vis similar projects in the city thus creating a value for money proposition; 20 – 25% less than other properties at Whitefield. Hence we are pleased to communicate our offerings to the customer so that they can make an informed decision and reinstates consumer confidence.”

Improved connectivity and superior infrastructure has enabled development of North Bengaluru making it a residential base outside the city limits. With access to premium educational institutions, quality healthcare facilities, modern supermarkets and proximity to the metro and railways, Shriram Blue is suitable for those looking for a house adjacent to the city. With its architecture and design, it makes the project ready for a resort-like ambience combining the best of man and nature. Further, it offers an ambience for the resident’s daily recreation with fitness and activity areas and a fun and relaxed weekend destination with barbeque area, hammocks, sunrise deck, plazas, health club and cafes and much more.

Shriram Properties also has offers across all its projects for the next 9 days. Under the zero extras offer, one can avail zero floor rise + zero preferred location charges + zero car park usage charges + zero clubhouse fees (other extras as applicable). Also, the property is in advanced level of construction and you needn’t wait for 3 years to get possession.

Related Articles
Uncategorized

Demand for Novel Flavors to Propel Seasoning and Spices Market

The global seasonings and spices market is anticipated to witness numerous growth opportunities in the coming years, as reported by Transparency Market Research (TMR). The market’s competitive landscape features intense competition and is currently a fragmented one. The vendors in the market are adopting a number of strategies in order to gain the attention of […]
Uncategorized

Legal Firm CANNON LAW, PLLC Offers Help with DWI Cases in Texas

Houston, TX, (July 24, 2018) – Driving While Intoxicated cases are terrible, and can have a very negative impact on the life of a person and his future. Such cases involve blood tests, breath analysis and complex legalities. People who have been booked in DWI cases can get an efficient Houston DWI lawyer from CANNON […]
Uncategorized

Lesser known Tax deductions which can be saved CA Amit Kumar Garg, Managing Partner AKGVG & Associates New Delhi

editor

When it comes to tax-saving instruments, many of us stop with the Rs1.5 lakh deduction under Section 80C. But there is a lot more you can do to lower your taxes. You get tax breaks when you donate, pay health insurance premiums, incur medical expenses and repay education loans. Ditto when you service a home […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *