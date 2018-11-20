Entertainment

Manikarnika Producer Kamal Jain shares an emotional note on Rani Lakshmibai’s 190th birth anniversary

Comment(0)

One of the magnum opus of Hindi cinema, Manikarnika is set to release on January 25th, 2018 in which Kangana Ranaut will be seen the titular role of Rani Lakshmibai.

On the account of 190th birth anniversary of India’s most celebrated warrior, Rani Lakshmibai, producer of the film Kamal Jain shares an emotional note on Manikarnika.

“We all have read about Rani Laxmi bai’s inspiring story at school since childhood. The fact that she so bravely fought the British army, with a kid tied to her back, was so brave and courageous. I was always inclined and passionate to tell this tale of valour, courage and sacrifice on silver screen. I am fortunate to present this magnum opus to the world with Zee studios, and work with possibly the best team of pioneers like Vijayendra Prasad sir, Prasoon Joshi sir, Nick Powell, the action director, Neeta Lulla, Shankar Ehsaan Loy, and most importantly Kangana Ranaut who is the the best suitable to play the role of Rani Laxmibai. Manikarnika is a heartfelt tribute to Rani Laxmibai, who gave birth to Indian independence, a hero who inspires generations even now. Khub Ladi Mardaani woh toh Jhansi wali Rani thi!”

The film is extensively shot in Jodhpur and also marks the Bollywood debut of popular television face Ankita Lokhande. The film also stars Atul Kulkarni, Danny Dezongpa, Jishu and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayub in the pivotal roles.

Related Articles
Entertainment

Jerome N. Okoye Advocates Invigorating Faith to Fulfill Our Human Potential

Having overcome numerous adversities as a boy growing up in Nigeria, Jerome N. Okoye is creating a platform to share this powerful message. San Antonio, TX, USA, June 14, 2018 — “You have been created for much more.” Having overcome numerous adversities as a boy growing up in Nigeria, Jerome N. Okoye is creating a […]
Entertainment

Tango Lovers Celebrates the Centennial of The Cumparsita in Brooklyn

editor

BROOKLYN, NY (February 3, 2017) — The emblematic tango “La Cumparsita” celebrates 100 years of history during 2017. TANGO LOVERS awarded with the ACE 2015 as “The Best Musical Show of the Year” by the Association of Critics of Entertainment of New York will honor “La Cumparsita” in the centenary of the Tango that has […]
Entertainment

Shama Sikander Celebrated Diwali with ample mission underprivileged kids

Shama Sikander Celebrated Diwali with ample mission underprivileged kids Ample Mission’s ‘Samarpn’ is one of its kind inter-school competition where it provides a unique platform for underprivileged kids to showcase their hidden talent. Ample Mission is collaborating with MOM (Meeting Of Minds), a group of like-minded and motivated educationists from 8 prominent slum schools situated […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *