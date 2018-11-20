Indonesia Cold Chain Market Segmentation, Cold Chain Market in Indonesia, Cold Chain Industry in Indonesia: Ken Research

The report titled “Indonesia Cold Chain (Cold Transport and Storage) Market Outlook to 2021 – By End Users (Meat and Seafood, Vaccines and Other Pharma Products, Bakery and Confectionary, Fruits and Vegetables and Others)” provides a comprehensive analysis of cold chain market in Indonesia. The report focuses on overall market size, cold chain market segmentation by Cold Storage and Cold Transport, by Product Type (Meat and Seafood, Vaccines and Pharma Products, Bakery and Confectionary, Fruits and Vegetables and Others). The report also covers Comparison of Multiple Cold Storage Firms, Industry Norms and regulations, Growth Drivers and Trends, Issues and Challenges and competitive benchmarking. The report concludes with a market projection for the future.

Indonesia cold chain market has witnessed a robust growth (last 5-year CAGR of 8.6%) in past few years on account of growth in pharmaceutical and FMCG industry. The demand for fresh and processed fruits and vegetables, meat, dairy, and other products are on rising in the country. Beef meat production has grown at a five-year CAGR of 2.5% during 2011-2016.

Cold Storage and Cold Transport: The cold chain logistics market was dominated by cold storage in the country in 2016. The cold storage contributed revenue share of 13.6% in the warehousing market of Indonesia owing to the increase in the demand for perishable goods such as injections, food, and others. Cold Storage services include refrigerators, chilled room, thawing room, freezer room, blast chiller, and blast freezer. Great Jakarta has more than 40 cold chain companies with the major location of cold storage being North Jakarta, West Jakarta, and Bekasi. There are two types of storage facilities present in the country namely Industrial and Commercial. Commercial ones which are generally designed and built for rent or main facility of business activities such as logistics and supply chain management and generally have the capacity of below 500 tones. The industrial storage facilities have more than 500 tones capacity and function as a part of the production facility. The challenge faced by cold chain industry in Indonesia is lack of availability of electrical power in the remote sites.

Product Type (Meat and Seafood, Vaccines and Pharma Products, Bakery and Confectionary, Fruits and Vegetables and Others): Processed meat and seafood continued to record a strong double-digit retail value growth in 2016. Beef meat production has grown at a five-year CAGR of 2.5% during 2011-2016. The increase in pharma products usage further aggravated the demand for cold chain units both in terms of cold storage and logistics making a positive impact on the market. Fruits and vegetables accounted for the third highest revenue share in cold chain market of Indonesia in 2016. Indonesia bakery and confectionery industry market has been growing with the middle class embracing the western and urban lifestyle. The other products include cosmetics, eggs, animal feed, and other perishable items.

Cold chain market in Indonesia is a concentrated market. PT. Diamond Cold Storage, Maersk Line, Wahana and GAC are the leading companies in the industry. These companies compete with each other on the basis of total space of temperature controlled area, a number of temperatures maintained fleets, local coverage area.

Indonesia cold chain industry is expected to grow at a five-year CAGR of 10.1% during 2016-2021. The market will be majorly driven by increasing demand for perishable items including frozen food, pharmaceutical, meat, seafood and dairy products in the country. The government funding will create new fishing ports and warehouses, expansion of existing warehouses, investment in the farming community and infrastructure.

