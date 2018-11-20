Global Friction Modifiers Market, By Type, By Company and By Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2023

A new market research report introduced by TechSci Research provides an overall analysis of Global Friction Modifiers Market. The presented market report will incorporate all the major factors and advancements that assume an imperative role in market growth in the anticipated range of 00 years. It likewise introduces the overview of industry players, preferences, challenges the market is experiencing. The research report gives an entire comprehension of the Global Friction Modifiers Market in terms of revenue.
Global Friction Modifiers market is anticipated to reach USD 1.02 Billion, growing at an impressive CAGR during the forecast period, due to the rising need for fuel-efficient lubricants in the automobile industry. Based on the type, the Global Friction Modifiers market has been segmented into Organic and Inorganic. Organic segment of the friction modifier market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period due to the its versatility and environment-friendly properties. Based on the application, the Global Friction Modifiers market is categorised into Transportation Lubricants and Industrial Lubricants. Transportation lubricant segment is expected to occupy the lion share in the forecast period due to the rising usage of friction modifiers in passenger vehicle and public transports because of elevating environmental concerns.
Geographically, the market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Middle East & Africa and Europe. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising demand for friction modifiers in the automotive industry.
Some of the leading players in the Global Friction Modifiers Market are Lubrizol, Afton, Infineum, Chevron Oronite, Croda, Chemtura, BASF, Kings Industries, BRB International, and Vanderbilt Chemicals.
