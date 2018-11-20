Automotive Semiconductor Industry 2018 Market Research Report Popular Trends & Technological advancements, Forecast & Opportunities

Our latest research report entitled Automotive Semiconductor Market (by component type (sensors, application processors, analog IC’s and discreet power devices), vehicle type (luxury, mid-range, compact, and hybrid), application (power train, chassis, infotainment, networking, safety & control, comfort & control and electronic system)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Automotive Semiconductor. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Automotive Semiconductor cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Automotive Semiconductor growth factors.

The forecast Automotive Semiconductor Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Automotive Semiconductor on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global automotive semiconductor market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4 % over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The global automotive semiconductor market was worth USD 36.4 billion in 2017 and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2018 and 2024. The growth in this market is primarily driven by factors such as adoption of advance driver assistance system in vehicles for safety & better driving experience, and growing trends towards electric or hybrid cars. Furthermore, increase environmental regulations, emission regulations, increased focus on power efficiency and government encouragement policy to further boost the demand for automotive semiconductor products. On the other hand, economic slowdown in emerging countries are likely to hinder the growth in this market over the forecast period. In addition, fluctuations in the raw material prices are likely to restrain the growth in this market over the forecast period

Among the regions, the Europe region accounted for the largest market share in 2017, while the North America region accounted for the second largest market for automotive semiconductor market. Presence of major OEM manufacturers of automotive semiconductors products as well as presence of major automobile companies in Europe is one of the primary reasons for the growth factors in the European automotive semiconductor market. The significant rise in population of youth and growing disposable income per capita is likely to augment the growth in the Asia-Pacific region over the next six years. As a result, the automotive semiconductor market in the Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR among the regions in the world market over the forecast period.

