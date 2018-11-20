Business

Automotive Refinish Coatings Industry 2018 Market Research Report Popular Trends & Technological advancements, Forecast & Opportunities

Our latest research report entitled Automotive Refinish Coatings Market (by type (primer, base coat, clear coat, activator, filler and others), technology (solvent borne, water borne and others), resin type (polyurethane, alkyd and acrylic)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Automotive Refinish Coatings. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Automotive Refinish Coatings cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Automotive Refinish Coatings growth factors.

The forecast Automotive Refinish Coatings Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Automotive Refinish Coatings on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global automotive refinish coatings market is projected to reach $14.82 billion by 2024, grow at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Segment Covered

The report on global automotive refinish coatings market covers segments such as, product type, technology and resin type. On the basis of product type the global automotive refinish coatings market is categorized into primer, base coat, clear coat, activator, filler and others. On the basis of technology the global automotive refinish coatings market is categorized into solvent borne, water borne and others. On the basis of resin type the global automotive refinish coatings market is categorized into polyurethane, alkyd and acrylic.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

