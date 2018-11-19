Lifestyle

The new UNO 24 titan one-hand watch from BOTTA design

Königstein i. Ts., November 19th 2018:
Presenting the 24 hours of the day with a single rotation of the watch hand was the basic idea behind the UNO 24.
Klaus Botta, known as the pioneer of one-hand watches, developed the first UNO 24 model exactly ten years ago. The dial on his full-day watch showed 24 hours rather than the usual twelve.

The single watch hand, the hour hand, therefore moves only half as quickly around the dial as the hour hand on a conventional twelve-hour watch does.
The day on this watch is presented in analogue graphic form, with each time of the day corresponding to a specific position on the specially designed dial.

The division of the dial into a day half (top) and a night half (bottom) increases clarity and reflects the position of the sun in the sky.
This principle has been used in all UNO 24 models since 2008.
Exactly ten years after the first model was launched, BOTTA design is now offering a new version of its design classic, the UNO 24 titan.

It goes without saying that the 24-hour one-hand principle is also retained in the new model. However, the dial is now somewhat less cluttered, which increases clarity for the wearer. The fact that the ten-minute scale has been moved right to the outside makes it considerably easier to tell the time on this watch.

The differences in the watch case are even more striking. While the case of the previous UNO 24 was made of stainless steel, the new version has a specially-designed titanium case. Weighing a mere 32 grams, it is now roughly 20 % lighter than its predecessor.

Focusing on form and function
Good design is not limited only to the visual appearance of the watch. At BOTTA design, function is very much the focus. Which is why considerable attention was paid when reinterpreting the UNO 24 to the functional design of the underside of the case.

The lugs are partly concealed beneath the case. As a result, the UNO 24 is also suitable for wearers with slim wrists, despite its diameter of 40mm. The sloped sides of the underside of the case allow the wearer maximum freedom of movement in the wrist, while at the same time enabling air to circulate freely.
Thanks to the clever design of the underside, the watch – which is already very slim at just 7.5 mm – appears even slimmer.

Further information on the UNO 24 titan can be found at
www.botta-design.de/uno-24-titan (http://bit.ly/2QRr3wE)
Designed in Germany, Handmade in Germany
© BOTTA design 2018

