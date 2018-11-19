Starting Your Own Company Has Never Been Easier

AYS Consultancy

City Walk

Dubai

U.A.E

Telephone: +971 54 766 6995

Email: info@aysconsultancy.ae

AYS Consultancy will provide one of the fastest and quickest ways to start a company in Dubai. They offer a range of services to simplify company formation. With a long-standing relationship that AYS has built over the years with the relevant ministries, they will be able to get the company formation documents quickly and effectively to the forefront with minimal disruption.

AYS Consultancy is not just about setting up a business in Dubai. They ensure that everything is done from beginning to end. AYS will offer their complete support and guidance in registering for VAT, attesting legal documentation, acquiring business visas and setting up bank accounts.

They have a prolific team available for anything urgent that comes along. AYS is here to take away the stress, inconvenience and hassle of going through the process themselves. Their priority is to set up the business the right way.

AYS Consultancy has extensive experience in setting up successful businesses in Dubai over the years. They have a team of professional experts who have honed their skills that will allow new clients and companies setting up in Dubai to overcome any obstacles and challenges.

The Department of Economic Development will need to initially approve the business’ name. It is only after the initial approval that the company can proceed to gain additional approvals from the relevant authorities. “These additional approvals are required for business and trading activities”, says Director of AYS Consultancy Andy Crampin. “Setting up a business involves a number of steps and companies should seek guidance from our business consultants in Dubai with their practice of the relevant Emirate”.

Businesses should be aware that they can set up their companies in the mainland or in the Free Zone. The primary difference is the nature of ownership and extent of liability. These steps require local knowledge and business consultants in Dubai will provide effective consulting services for specific business services sought by clients.

About Us

