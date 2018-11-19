Business

Robotic Operating System Market Estimated to Record Highest during by 2025

The robotic advancement has gained traction over the last decade with the introduction of ROS in which engineers can constructprograms and robotic apps. The engineers were short of a common platform to communicate and collaborate that in turn delayed theimplementation of related developments including robotic butlers. With increased investments, particularly from various startups, in the sector will expand the robotic capabilities boosting competition and in turn reducing the high costs in relation to robots.

The ROS are compatible for material management as it can withstand dynamically shiftingsurroundings. Nevertheless, it cannot take on the voltage channels and amperage on the welder to ascertainbest possible wetting action in arc-welding, painting, or else spark welding process controls consequently posing a challenge to the industry.

The healthcare and process manufacturing is estimated to be the fastest growing sectors among other others since it entails developed customized goods. The process manufacturing is expected to capture biggest revenue share, on the other hand, the healthcare sector will foresee a faster implementing the robotics, followed by high growth rate by the end of 2019.

Market Drivers

The factors fueling the growth of the ROS during the projected period of 2017-2025 includes

• Growing requirements for handling master coordination nodes and controls

• Rising demand for process actuator

• Increased multiplexing information

• Feedback data along with multiple

Market Segmentation

The worldwide market is segmented on the basis of technology, types, applications and regional markets.

Analysis by Region

The overall market of ROS is analyzed across six key regions, namely

• Asia Pacific 

• Middle East and Africa 

• Latin America

• North America

• Western Europe

• Eastern Europe 

The APAC region is likely to dominate the robotics segment as it accounted for over 60% of market share in the year 2016. The European and Middle East & Africa regions areprojected to remain the second largest market generating the maximum revenue throughout the forecastedperiod, the robotic spending was accounted for over US$14.6 billion in the year 2015.

Key Market Players

The major key companies implementing the ROS for making robots includes

• Siemens

• ABB

• Fanuc

• Motoman

• Universal Robotics

• Yaskawa

In contrast to industrial robots, a lot of service robot makerslikeBoston Dynamics and Rethink Robotics are implementing the ROS for incorporating their robotic software and hardware.

