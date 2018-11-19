Sports

Ride in Dubai

Ride in Dubai
Jumeirah 4, Fishing Harbour
Main Entrance, Dubai
Telephone: +971 52714 2600

Discover the best jet ski experience with Ride in Dubai, a watersport company that makes the Dubai jet ski tour an unforgettable one. They offer exceptional services with certified instructors that will take their riders on a jet ski guided tour to view the city from a different angle.

Ride in Dubai offers the best industry standard equipment along with professional and experienced jet ski instructors in Dubai who will guide their riders from start to finish. The best way to see Sheik Island is by renting a jet ski, while enjoying the panoramic views of Dubai’s amazing skyline and the Dubai Royal Family beachfront palaces.

Riders can choose from a wide range of jet ski and flyboarding tours such as Burj Al Arab 30 minute session jet ski tour, Palm Jumeirah 90 minute session jet ski tour, Mina Seyahi 60 minute session jet ski tour (also the best seller), and best combo in Dubai a flyboard 30 minute session and 20 minute session respectively.

For anyone who wants to have a watersporting experience or who has a passion for water activities, jet skiing around the great and beautiful Palm Island, and viewing the gigantic Burj Al Arab will leave riders with memories and the intensity of adventure with Ride in Dubai.

Ride in Dubai has some amazing offers and tour packages such as Wet & Wild Wednesday with buy 1 and get 1 at 30% off, 30% off for ladies on all activities every Tuesday and Jet Ski and Flyboarding experience with 20% off for the entire week for Emirates FACECARD club members.

The Head of Jet Ski Dubai states that, “We only use the best jet ski and flyboarding equipment available in the market. Discover all that Dubai has to offer, and ride along beautiful Jumeirah Beach and have a stunning view of Dubai’s skyline. Our team of experienced instructors will keep you safe. Make it a once in a lifetime adventure on your next vacation in Dubai”.

About Us
Ride in Dubai is a professional water-sport company specializing in Jet Ski and Flyboard. We have a team of professional instructors and our goal is to enable inexperienced riders, adventure seekers and professional riders to enjoy the best of jet skiing in Dubai. We provide the highest quality service to our customers. For more information, visit our website on https://rideindubai.com

