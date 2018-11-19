Business

OnMobile taps into bKash’s mobile wallet

Comment(0)

OnMobile Global Limited announced a strategic partnership with bKash Limited, the largest Mobile Financial Services (MFS) provider in Bangladesh, facilitating its customers to purchase premium mobile entertainment contents from OnMobile platform through bKash. Having around 30 million registered customers, bKash offers services like Cash In and Cash Out, Person to Person Fund Transfer, Merchant Payment, Inward International Remittances, Salary Payment and Buy Airtime.

Talking about the strategic partnership, Mizanur Rashid, Chief Commercial Officer of bKash said “We are extremely excited about our strategic partnership with OnMobile. We believe that there is a huge demand for high quality & rich contents which are currently untapped in the mobile entertainment space, and OnMobile as a global leader in mobile entertainment has the required expertise to leverage this untapped opportunity”

“Our strategic partnership with bKash to build and manage the mobile entertainment ecosystem is a big milestone for OnMobile as it reiterates the trust and credibility we have built over the years amongst our partners in Bangladesh. We are confident that this partnership will usher in a new era of high-quality on-the-go mobile entertainment for bKash users.” Said Sanjay Bhambri, President & Chief Operating Officer – India, Asia, Middle East & Africa, OnMobile Global.

OnMobile Global Limited shall leverage bKash’s large consumer base to build and manage an all-encompassing & enriching mobile entertainment ecosystem, which is untapped so far and offers a high growth potential. The partnership will enable OnMobile to expand its service offerings beyond telecom users by enabling premium mobile entertainment services that are completely absent in Bangladesh.

Related Articles
Business

SJ Diamond is one of the best for customer satisfactions based on accumulated technology

SJ Diamond Industry Co., Ltd. will do our best for customer satisfaction based on accumulated technology and experience. Passion “We will be a partner to satisfy customers by thinking firstly to customer first and making customer’s voice heard in order to make economical and efficient facilities by challenge, technology competitiveness, production and quality control. Thank […]
Business

Polyaluminum Chloride Market Current Trends and Future Aspect Analysis 2026

The global polyaluminum chloride market is anticipated to reach above the value of US$ 1,080 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of more than 5% from 2018 to 2026, according to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled, ‘Polyaluminum Chloride Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026.’ […]
Business

Enjoy the Benefits of Best Domestic Cleaning Service in Inverness

There are numerous domestic cleaning services accessible in the Inverness, but getting an efficient and effective one can be really difficult. The connotation of clean milieus and a tidy environment is unsurpassed especially in these epochs where much importance is given to health, fitness and well being. In such a milieu, it is imperative to […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *