Uncategorized

Odisha Government Announced New Biotechnology Policy

Comment(0)

The Odisha government has announced a new Biotechnology Policy 2018 to attract investments in the sector at the concluding day of the Make in Odisha Conclave, held in Bhubaneswar.
Odisha’s Science and Technology Minister B N Patra said that the government will provide its full support for the development of the biotechnology sector by forming Public Private Partnership, bio-incubation centers, and bi-tech finishing schools.

Related Articles
Uncategorized

Frozen Food Market Size, Share, Trend, Industry Analysis and Business Opportunity by Forecast 2023

Market Overview: The benefits of frozen food are one of the primary factors that are driving the expansion of the industry. Since the food products can be safely consumed over a long period of time, frozen foods are highly demanded by the working population who are looking out for quick fix options in terms of […]
Uncategorized

Fuelled by Infrastructural Development, Demand for Circuit Breakers to Surge Exponentially in Brazil

  Robust infrastructural development and the rising demand for energy derived from solar power augur well for circuit breakers sales across Brazil. As per Transparency Market Research (TMR), the Brazil circuit breakers market is poised to surge at a positive CAGR of 6.3% between 2015 and 2021. Favorable policies encouraging rising spending in residential, public, […]
Uncategorized

Tunnel and Trench Presents the Best Quality Trenching Expertise in Calgary, Canada

Calgary, Canada (July 5, 2018) – Tunnel and Trench is a company based in Calgary, Canada that is known for digging trenches for the construction of power lines and water lines in Calgary, Canada as well as the surrounding areas. As a company that has been in operation for more than the last 45 years, […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *