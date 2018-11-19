Business

New Talent From London Uprising In The Entertainment Scene (Watch Out)

Comment(0)

Andre-Courtney Newell otherwise known as Dre Courtz is a London born actor, song writer and video creator.

He is best known for his role in Rapman – Blue Story Music Video. He has been seen in All About The Mckenzies (ITV), EastEnders (BBC), We Still Kill The Old Way (Feature Film) and many more. His Instagram channel @drecourtz has amassed thousands of views and thousands of followers as he currently does YouTube videos and gained a lot of attention from just the first upload.

He is tremendously gaining a lot of fans and supporters & is constantly doing YouTube videos ranging from Tips to doing Reaction videos and Challenges.

Dre Courtz has stated that he is working on a few projects at the moment but cannot release anymore information due to the production’s contracts. All we know is 2019 is looking very bright for this young man. For more visit https://www.starnow.com/drecourtz

Related Articles
Business

Ultrasound Gel Market Size, Forecast and Growth Analysis by Type, Application and Region

A recent published report on Global Ultrasound Gel Market highlights the major details and provides in-depth analysis of the market along with the future growth and prospects. The reports also offer important insights which help the industry experts, product managers, CEOs, and business executives to draft their policies on various parameters including expansion, acquisition, and […]
Business

Dog Collars and Leashes Varies Not only in Style But in Goal

Dog collars and leashes aren’t just needed for your dog’s safety. You heard that suitable. These are what we call accessories for dogs which differ in goal and requires. These dog accessories are also developed for the purpose of dog education and identification. These accessories for dogs may perhaps appear cute on them but greater […]
Business

Centerline Drivers Fills Staffing Gaps with Experienced, Safety-Oriented Drivers

editor

The staffing solutions company helps mid-sized businesses and Fortune 1000 companies fill their driver occupancies with qualified candidates that focus on road safety. [UNITED STATES, 1/12/2017] – Centerline Drivers, a leading provider of driver staffing and leasing services, helps companies meet their workforce needs through meticulous driver recruitment. The company’s CDL-licensed drivers ensure quality logistics […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *