New Research Report On: Smart Irrigation Market to Rear Excessive Growth During 2018-2025

November 16, 2018: The integration of “smart” technologies in irrigation systems helped the agriculture industry in overcoming the shortcomings of traditional irrigation practices. By offering a variety of advantages, smart irrigation systems and solutions are being adopted in several parts of the world. Agriculturists and farmers, in particular, are promoting smart irrigation technologies on the grounds their key role in optimizing the usage of water. From checking the soil moisture levels to prepping up for changing weather conditions, a range of sensors and wireless communication technologies are lined together for facilitation smart irrigation. The advantage of these technologies remains long-terms as every drop of water saved with the help of smart irrigation amounts for a significant contribution to the global water conservation.

The North Americas is expected to hold the largest share of the smart irrigation market in 2018. Countries such as the US and Canada in the Americas are the early adopters of smart irrigation technologies, which is the major reason for the large share of this region in the smart irrigation market. Farmers or growers in this region are increasingly adopting advanced irrigation systems and devices such as controllers, sensors, and smart water flow meters.

Global Smart Irrigation market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Smart Irrigation.

This report researches the worldwide Smart Irrigation market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Smart Irrigation breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Smart Irrigation capacity, production, value, price and market share of Smart Irrigation in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Rain Bird Corporation

The Toro Company

Hunter Industries

Netafim

Hydropoint Data Systems

Baseline Inc.

Calsense

Galcon

Rachio

Weathermatic

Stevens Water Monitoring System

Banyan Water

Blossom

ET Water

Delta-T Devices

Smart Irrigation Breakdown Data by Type

Weather-based Controller Systems

Sensor-based Controller Systems

Smart Irrigation Breakdown Data by Application

Farms

Orchard

Greenhouses

Sports Grounds

Turfs & Landscapes

Others

Smart Irrigation Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Smart Irrigation Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Smart Irrigation Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Smart Irrigation Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Weather-based Controller Systems

1.4.3 Sensor-based Controller Systems

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Smart Irrigation Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Farms

1.5.3 Orchard

1.5.4 Greenhouses

1.5.5 Sports Grounds

1.5.6 Turfs & Landscapes

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Smart Irrigation Production

2.1.1 Global Smart Irrigation Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Smart Irrigation Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Smart Irrigation Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Smart Irrigation Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Smart Irrigation Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Smart Irrigation Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

