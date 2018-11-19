Environment

Fastest Growth of Solar Street Lighting Market

Photovoltaic (PV) street lights, also known as solar street lights, are becoming more popular and a dependable source for street lighting across the globe. Countries experiencing abundance of sunlight, and hence solar lights are the best option for the streets, garden, parks and other public spaces. Lighting helps to create safe environment for both pedestrians and drivers. Additionally, power saving, demand for greener solutions and government initiatives for development and use of electricity through sustainable sources of energy are leading to the fast adoption of solar street lighting around the world.

Most solar lights turn on and turn off automatically by sensing outdoor light using solar panel voltage. Solar streetlights are designed to work throughout the night. Many can stay lit for more than one night if the sun is not available for a couple of days. Older models included lamps that were not fluorescent or LED. Solar lights installed in windy regions are generally equipped with flat panels to better cope with the winds.

Latest designs use wireless technology and fuzzy control theory for battery management. The street lights using this technology can operate as a network with each light having the capability of performing on or off the network.

Many streetlights around the globe are now being updated to LED lighting, which is more reliable and consume less energy than traditional sodium lamps. Advancement in technology & innovation and dramatic price reduction in the LED, PV module, and battery components, which has occurred in last few years, will speed up the penetration of solar street lights across the world.

