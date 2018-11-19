Uncategorized

Aerospace Ceramic Matrix Composites Market Report 2026 | Analysis Forecast

Aerospace Ceramic Matrix Composites Market: Introduction

Demand for ceramic matrix composites (CMCs) is increasing due to their characteristics such as high temperature resistance and high mechanical strength. Ceramic matrix composites are composed of a ceramic fiber embedded in a ceramic matrix to produce a finished aerospace ceramic matrix composites part. These are sought after for applications with high thermal structural requirements. Recent advancements and developments in composite technology utilize fiber reinforced ceramic matrix composites that have tremendous positive effect on aviation. Aerospace ceramic matrix composites help meet demand for greater fuel efficiency in aviation propulsion.

Aerospace Ceramic Matrix Composites Market: Overview

Fiber reinforced ceramic matrix composites are advanced materials that are resistant to fatigue and corrosion and are lightweight in nature. Ceramic matrix composite provides high strength-to-weight & stiffness-to-weight ratios. This has resulted in shift of aerospace engineers and aircraft designers to ceramic matrix composite materials from other composite materials to make aircrafts much stronger, lighter and more fuel efficient.

Based on matrix, the aerospace polymer composites market is divided into carbon, silica carbide, alumina, and others. In terms of end-use, the aerospace ceramic matrix composites market is classified into aero-entry systems, ultrahigh temperature ceramic components, propulsion subsystems, high-temperature radiators, and others. Based on aircraft type, the aerospace ceramic matrix composites market includes general aviation, defense aircraft, space, and helicopters etc.

Aerospace Ceramic Matrix Composites Market: Market Trends & Developments

Recent advancements in ceramic matrix composites research to manufacture & design high performance aerospace ceramic matrix composites have helped overcome challenges presented by the complex designs of modern aircraft gas turbine engine systems. It is observed that large scale utilization of advanced ceramic matrix composites in R&D activities by major OEMs. Many OEMs have increase in funding by the governments to develop military fighter aircraft, general aviation, helicopters, satellites, launch vehicles, and missiles all around the world. This emphasizes the fact that growing potential of ceramic matrix composite materials for gas turbine engines and other aero-entry structural usage in aerospace industry. Domestic and international companies and federal governments are increasing investments in technology to manufacture aerospace ceramic matrix composites in the U.S and other countries. Industry leaders have announced significant investments in construction of new manufacturing facilities, employment, and purchase of capital equipment to ease aerospace ceramic matrix composites transition from R&D stage into commercial gas turbine engines. For example, in 2017, General Electric created jobs at a retooled facility in North Carolina in the U.S to produce aerospace ceramic matrix composites components for its new LEAP gas turbine engine. In the same year, the company had orders for more than 6,000 units.

Aerospace Ceramic Matrix Composites Market: Key Players

The key players in global aerospace ceramic matrix composites market include, AIRBUS, BOEING, Hexcel Corporation, ATC Aerospace, and General Electrical

