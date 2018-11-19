Business

A global network for shipbuilding and plant industries of Water Tight Sliding Door in Korea

Kwang Woon is Korea’s representative global shipbuilding and plant company that constructs Ship Accommodation, Outfitting and Shipbuilding reconstruction to industrial plant using the company’s rich and diverse experiences accumlated over the last 30 years.
We, Kwang Woon are actively exporting our products to 11 Asian countries, including Japan, China, Indonesia, and Taiwan; 6 countries in the Americas, including the United States, Canada and Brazil; and 4 European countries, including Russia, Italy and Turkey. We produce these products based on advanced know-how taken from our development of diverse products.
In addition we supply and install facilities necessary for industrial plants, namely asphalt, batching and crushing plants and we do our best to develop more diverse technologies and create more diverse experiences.
WATER TIGHT SLIDING DOOR
• Design Pressure : 1.5Kg/㎠ ~ 6Kg/㎠
• Material : Steel Stainless Steel
• Operating System : Quick Action Single Lever Type
• Paint : Sand-blasted and primed / Final painting is possible
• Option: Lock System, Monitoring System
• Certificate: DNV & ABS Type Approved
• Fire Class: A0-A60(SINGLE HINGE FIRE DOOR, BACK DOOR)
• Door Leaf: STEEL GRADE A
• Frame: STEEL GRADE A
• Operation System: Electro-Hydraulic Operation System
• Available sizes:1200mmx2000mm
• Waterpressure: Max. 10mWc Ship Spare Parts Manufacturer Korea
• Rule & Regulation: in full compliance with IMO/SOLAS
• Application Ship Class: ABS, BV, DNV-GL, LR, KR
BULLET & BLAST PROOF DOOR
UL 752 Protection Level 8 (NIJ Level lll)
• Fire Class: A-60, H-120
• Door Leaf: Patent Registration Structure
• Frame: 5mm
• Operation System: 80mm, 120mm
• Available sizes: Mineral Wool, Ceramic Fiber
• Waterpressure: 3~4ea, Stainless Steel
• Rule & Regulation: Fire Glass, Special Locking Device, Window shutter
• Application Ship Class: MED, BV, DNV-GL, ABS, LR, USCG, KR
• Application Area: Internal & External
EQUIPMENT SUPPLY
Plant
• AP (Asphalt Mixing Plant)
• BP (Batching Plant)
• CP (Crushing Plant)
Paint
• Robot system
• Painting Automation
• Factory & Munition Special Equipment
• Painting Equipment Ship window wiper manufacturer Korea
Marine Equipment
• Elevator
• Fender
• Heat Exchanger & Manifold

